Henry Nowak's family has called for 'common sense' after his killing sparked a political row. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The family of murdered teen Henry Nowak has called for “common sense” after his death sparked a political row.

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It comes as the chief constable of the force that handcuffed Mr Nowak as he lay dying apologised on Wednesday - and condemned the "furore" that has been "whipped up" in the aftermath of the killing. Recent days have seen violent protests erupted near where the 18-year-old was fatally stabbed, amid public outcry over his treatment, as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage voiced that the public should feel “pure, cold rage”. His killer, Vickrum Digwa, claimed to police he had been the victim of a racial attack, while Mr Nowak was handcuffed by police who ignored his pleas that he could not breathe as he lay dying. The killing has sparked a political row, with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch calling for an end to “two-tier policing” and for the officers who arrested Mr Nowak on false racism claims to face a full misconduct investigation. She said following a meeting with Mr Nowak’s grieving family this morning that they agreed “we need to bring common sense back” to how equality is treated under the law. Mrs Badenoch wrote on X: “They have asked that we work across political parties and religions to rebuild trust in the police. That trust has been broken because of what happened, and I agree with them on that. Read more: Starmer and Badenoch meet with family of murdered Henry Nowak as row grows over politicising his death Read more: Nowak family 'deserves better' from politicians weaponising Henry's death, says survivor of 2019 London Bridge terror attack

Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed in Southampton. Picture: Handout

“We must also be prepared to examine, carefully and seriously, religious practices or exemptions that permit the carrying of dangerous weapons in public, and other activities that are not conducive to the public good. We also need to examine where the law needs to change.” Alexis Boon, head of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary,has denied allegations of two-tier policing, saying that Mr Nowak had not been treated differently by officers because of his race. Apologising for his officers’ action, he said: “I am clear we are sorry for handcuffing and arresting Henry, but I don’t know if that is cutting through for people. We understand it and are genuinely sorry.” He said the student's death was a "tragedy from start to finish", but added: “I don’t accept the term of two-tier policing, I don’t recognise it.” It comes as the political row over the teen’s death continues, with Tech billionaire Elon Musk now wading in. The X owner has posted numerous times on his platform about the police response to the stabbing of the teenager in Southampton last year, including to offer to fund a private prosecution of Hampshire Constabulary.

Violent clashes erupted after the killing. Picture: Getty

He fumed about “how heinously Nowak was treated by the police in his dying moments and how the police cravenly kowtowed to his murderer” and what he described as the media’s silence about the case after writing “about George Floyd millions of times”. It is not the first time the tech tycoon has waded into British politics, having last year started a war of words with the Government over grooming gangs and thrown his support behind activist Tommy Robinson. The Prime Minister has urged politicians to heed Mr Nowak’s relatives’ calls not to use the case “to cause disturbances”, as he accused Elon Musk of trying to “whip up division” in the UK over the murder, and after he branded Nigel Farage’s response “unforgiveable”. He told reporters during a trip to York on Thursday: “We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division – that is not who we are in Britain. “In Britain, we are reasonable, tolerant people. “When we have a terrible case like Henry’s case, Henry Nowak, we react calmly, as his family have done.” “In Britain, we are reasonable, tolerant people. “When we have a terrible case like Henry’s case, Henry Nowak, we react calmly, as his family have done.” It comes as the PM prepares to meet the family of Mr Nowak in Downing Street later this afternoon.