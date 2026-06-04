What has stayed with me since November 2019 is not the political argument that followed my friend Jack Merritt’s death, but his father’s refusal to let it become one.

David Merritt was clear in the days after the attack. He said his son would have been “livid” at his death being used to advance political agendas. He warned against it becoming a pretext for causes Jack himself opposed. In a moment of profound grief, he issued a simple plea: do not weaponise loss.

That mattered because it reflected who Jack was. He believed in rehabilitation, in the possibility of change, and in a justice system that did more than punish. To reduce him to a symbol in someone else’s argument was to misrepresent not just his death, but his life.

As someone who knew Jack and has spent the years since working alongside survivors and bereaved families, I have come to realise how often public tragedies cease to belong to the people most affected by them.

Within hours, sometimes minutes, events are absorbed into wider political narratives. Questions of responsibility, policy and public safety are important and inevitable. But in the rush to answer them, something else often happens: the people at the centre of the loss lose control of their own story.

I found myself thinking again about those lessons in the wake of the Henry Nowak case. Not because the circumstances are the same, but because the public dynamics that follow tragedy can be strikingly familiar.

Here too, a family is left trying to hold grief in public view while a wider conversation builds around them. As reported publicly, they have called for restraint and warned against allowing their loss to become a vehicle for division or escalation.

That parallel is not about equating the circumstances. It is about recognising a pattern in how we collectively respond to tragedy.

Almost immediately, cases like these move beyond the people most affected by them. They become shorthand. They become evidence in arguments that were already running long before the events themselves occurred.

Into that space step political actors, campaigners, commentators and media figures who interpret events through their own existing narratives. In doing so, grief can become a battleground for wider cultural and political conflicts.

Too often, the suffering of victims and bereaved families is exploited to lend moral weight to arguments they did not choose to make. Their pain becomes evidence. Their loss becomes a rhetorical device. Their loved ones become symbols in debates that are no longer really about them.

The danger is not discussion. Democracies need discussion. Tragedies raise legitimate questions about justice, public safety and prevention.

The danger is extraction: the process by which a person's death is lifted out of its human context and redeployed in support of a broader political worldview.

There is a difference between seeking truth and seeking advantage. Between understanding what happened and exploiting suffering to advance an agenda.

When families ask for restraint, they are not necessarily trying to close down debate. More often, they are asking for something simpler: that their loss not be used for purposes they neither chose nor endorse.

Public tragedies will always generate public arguments. That is unavoidable. But the people closest to a tragedy deserve better than to become raw material for someone else's cause.

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Claudia has been a trustee at Survivors Against Terror since being involved in the Fishmongers' Hall attack in 2013. She is also studying for her PhD in criminology.

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