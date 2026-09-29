Henry Nowak's killer has been given permission to appeal to get his sentence reduced.

Vickrum Digwa was jailed for at least 21 years in June after fatally stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak as he was walking home from a night out in Southampton in December.

He has now been granted permission to appeal against the length of that sentence at the Court of Appeal on November 5.

Attorney General Ellie Reeves has also referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal as “unduly lenient”. Judges will decide whether his sentence should be increased.

Digwa’s bid to overturn his conviction is being dealt with separately, with a decision yet to be made on whether to allow that challenge to go ahead.

Read more: Henry Nowak’s family vow to 'keep seeking justice' after killer’s mother jailed for hiding murder weapon

Read more: Henry Nowak’s killer Vickrum Digwa 'applies to have murder conviction quashed and sentence reduced'