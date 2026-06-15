Henry Nowak. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

The solicitor general has referred the sentence of the killer of student Henry Nowak to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient scheme

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Vickrum Digwa, 23, used a 21cm blade he claimed he carried as part of his Sikh faith to kill the 18-year-old student who was walking home alone after a night out with friends in Southampton in December. Nowak was handcuffed by police as he lay dying and bleeding at the scene after Digwa lied to police, claiming he had been racially abused by the teen and had acted in self-defence. His death sparked unrest and violent disorders in Southampton with around 1,000 people demonstrating outside central Southampton police station June 2 to protest against the circumstances around Henry's death and the actions of police. The disorder lasted around two-and-a-half hours with 12 police officers injured, mainly by being hit by bricks, and a police dog was assaulted with cuts to its legs.

Digwa was found guilty of murdering Henry and jailed for 21 years - but now could see his sentence increased. Picture: Hampshire Police

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC applied for the jail term given to Digwa to be reconsidered. She said: “This case horrified me, and I know that feeling is shared by the British public. It is right that difficult questions need to be answered about the way the police handled Henry’s Nowak’s murder, while my role is to review Digwa’s sentence for his crimes. “After careful consideration, I have taken the decision to refer this case to the Court of Appeal. “No sentence can ever undo the devastation that Henry’s family have suffered, or fill the void left by his loss. But I hope this referral goes some way towards bringing them the justice they deserve.” Read more: Starmer announces social media ban for under-16s, in move branded 'fantastic' by bereaved parents Read more: Multi-millionaire banker with royal connections arrested in hunt for notorious 'Putney Pusher'

Far Right groups confront riot police as protesters gather near the location where Henry Nowak died. Picture: Getty

'Love of weapons' Digwa was filmed by his victim telling him "I am a bad man" moments before the knife attack, which included two stab wounds to the back of Mr Nowak’s legs and a fatal wound to his heart. Prosecuting at his sentencing, Nicholas Lobbenberg KC told the jury that Digwa, who had been training with weapons since the age of 12, had described the murder weapon in "loving terms" and that he "sleeps in a bedroom with an arsenal of weapons". He also said that although Sikhs are permitted in law to carry a kirpan knife, the discrete carrying of a small dagger under clothing was sufficient for the requirements of the religion.