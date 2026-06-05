Three more people have been charged with violent disorder after protests in Southampton earlier this week following the murder of Henry Nowak, Hampshire Police said.

Connor Bishop, 24, of Oxford Street, Southampton, Reece Robinson, 21, of Soberton Road, Havant and Noah Etherington, 18, of Rowbury Road, Havant have been charged with violent disorder.

They are due to appear at Southampton Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The charges come in the wake of protests following the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa, 23, to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old Mr Nowak in December.

Anger erupted after police body-worn video was released showing Mr Nowak being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died.