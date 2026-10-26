The Home Secretary today announced an independent review into the murder of Henry Nowak.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Henry was just 18 years old, with his whole life ahead of him. His murder was a horrific and senseless crime, and my thoughts remain with his family and friends, who have endured unimaginable loss and heartbreak.

The review will be led by former lord chancellor Alex Chalk.

Shabana Mahmood said the review will investigate what was known about the killer of student Henry Nowak and if there were missed opportunities to intervene. A second phase of the review will look into the actions of police officers who attended the scene.

“The Nowak family have shown extraordinary courage and dignity in their pursuit of answers. Henry’s case has raised serious and legitimate questions about whether more could have been done to prevent this tragedy, and about the response of public authorities in its aftermath.

“This review will leave no stone unturned in seeking those answers. I am grateful to Alex Chalk for agreeing to lead this important work. He brings considerable experience and expertise, and I know he will conduct the review with the rigour, independence and seriousness that Henry’s case demands.”

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The Nowak family said: “At last, some positive news. Today’s announcement of the Henry Nowak Independent Review is a significant moment in our fight for justice.

“Since Henry was murdered, we’ve fought tirelessly for answers to questions no family should ever have to ask. The emotional toll of that fight, on top of the unimaginable grief of losing Henry, has been immense.

“We hope this review, alongside the ongoing investigations and inquest, will finally uncover the full truth and deliver the accountability and meaningful change we have fought so hard for.

"Our experience of the criminal justice system has been deeply disappointing, and we are determined that no other family should have to endure what we have.

“We are particularly grateful to the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, for listening to our concerns and taking action; and to the Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC for agreeing to lead the review.

“This is an important step forward, but there is still a long road ahead. We will not stop fighting until we secure the answers, accountability and meaningful change that Henry, and every family in this country, deserves.”

Vickrum Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 for the murder of the 18-year-old student, after falsely claiming Mr Nowak had racially abused him.

Kiran Kaur, the killer's mother, was jailed for three years for removing the murder weapon from the crime scene. The Home Office has signalled she could also be deported.

The Home Office declined to comment on individual cases, but said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Henry Nowak, whose life was cruelly cut short in a horrific act of violence.

“We will always seek to deport foreign criminals at the first opportunity.”