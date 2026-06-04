Mr Boon apologised for his officers’ actions: "I am clear we are sorry for handcuffing and arresting Henry, but I don’t know if that is cutting through for people. We understand it and are genuinely sorry"

A man is seen kicking riot police as violent clashes erupt as protesters gather to express their anger at the murder of Henry Nowak. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The chief constable of the force that arrested Henry Nowak has apologised for the student's death - but has condemned the "furore" that has been "whipped up" in the aftermath of the killing.

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Alexis Boon, head of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, denied allegations of two-tier policing, saying that Mr Nowak had not been treated differently by officers because of his race. Mr Nowak, 18, was handcuffed to the ground as he lay dying after being stabbed by killer Vickrum Digwa. He told officers “I can’t breathe” and “I’ve been stabbed”. Mr Boon apologised for his officers’ actions: “I am clear we are sorry for handcuffing and arresting Henry, but I don’t know if that is cutting through for people. We understand it and are genuinely sorry.” He said the student's death was a "tragedy from start to finish", but added: “I don’t accept the term of two-tier policing, I don’t recognise it.” Read more: Police officer resigns over Henry Nowak bodycam footage - as remaining three serving officers 'treated as witnesses' Read more: Police face death threats over Henry Nowak case, Home Secretary reveals amid ‘dangerous undercurrent’ of intimidation

The police chief said the videos of the teen's final moments was "deeply distressing" - but asserted that a “furore” had been “whipped up” in the aftermath of Digwa’s sentencing that had led to violent disorder on the streets of Southampton. Nigel Farage has doubled down on his claims of 'two-tier policing' in Britain after he was condemned for comments made about the murder. Mr Farage faced huge backlash from MPs including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, as well as Baroness Lawrence and London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, after urging people to react strongly to the murder of Henry Nowak.

Nigel's statement, along with reactions from Tommy Robinson, has seen an outcry of anger in Southampton, close to where the crime took place. Protests and riots broke out across the city as officers were pelted with missiles and projectiles. Chairs, cans and flares were thrown at police in riot gear, injuring two officers and a police dog.

Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, the Reform UK leader was slammed in the Commons my Sir Keir Starmer, saying: "In response, the Prime Minister slammed Farage, saying: "I'm really shocked that he pretends to have respect for Henry's family and then acts in this way. They are a grieving family. "The grieving family have asked us not to respond in the way... they make a simple pledge to us as human beings to please not exploit that. His response has been to appeal for rage. Rage. "That's his response to a father who has lost his son and asked this not to happen. To do it when the family are expressly saying please don't is unforgiveable. "It shows exactly who he is."