Two police officers who arrested tragic student Henry Nowak as he lay dying face gross misconduct investigation
Two police officers involved in the arrest of student Henry Nowak as he lay dying are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.
Listen to this article
The police officers who were the first to arrive on the scene on December 3 2025 may have breached professional behaviour standards, the police watchdog said.
In a case which shocked the nation, police arrested and handcuffed 18-year-old Henry as he lay dying after his killer Vickrum Digwa, lying to police that he had been racially abused.
Last month Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years.
The 23-year-old used a 21cm (8in) blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith to kill Henry, who was walking home alone after a night out with friends in Southampton.
The police officers are accused of a potential failure to notice that Henry had been stabbed and that he needed urgent medical treatment, as well as failing to act swiftly when he said he had been stabbed and could not breathe, as well as the decision to handcuff him rather than provide first aid.
The officers involved had faced growing calls to face a full misconduct investigation.
In the shocking case, Henry cried for help as he lay dying, telling offers “I’ve been stabbed” and “I can’t breathe” - with one officer replying “I don’t think you have mate.”
IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell said: "We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to Henry's family and friends.
"Our investigators met with Henry's family earlier this month where we were able to discuss our investigation with them in depth, now that criminal proceedings have concluded.
"We are obliged to constantly review the evidence obtained throughout our investigations and assess any indications of potential misconduct for officers involved. As a result, two officers will now face gross misconduct investigations.
"There is clear evidence that public confidence in the force may have been seriously harmed by this incident, and that is a factor we must consider when assessing the evidence.
"The serving of gross misconduct notices does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow. At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings."
Mr Nowak’s death sparked accusations of two-tier policing and kick started a series of violent protests.
The IOPC said its investigation would look into the actions of police at the scene including the decision to arrest Henry and apply handcuffs along with the first aid provided, and the decisions and actions of control room staff including the handling of calls relating to the incident and information passed on to the attending officers and the ambulance service.
They will be looking into claims the handling of the case was in any way biased based on the Sikh religion of Henry’s killer Digwa.
The IOPC said it will investigate “whether officers’ decisions were influenced by assumptions or prejudice relating to community tensions at the time”.
It will also investigate complaints made by Henry’s family about differences in how Henry was treated by officers compared to how Digwa and his family members were treated upon their arrests.
More follows