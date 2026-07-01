Henry was handcuffed by police as he lay dying. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two police officers involved in the arrest of student Henry Nowak as he lay dying are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

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The police officers who were the first to arrive on the scene on December 3 2025 may have breached professional behaviour standards, the police watchdog said. In a case which shocked the nation, police arrested and handcuffed 18-year-old Henry as he lay dying after his killer Vickrum Digwa, lying to police that he had been racially abused. Last month Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years. The 23-year-old used a 21cm (8in) blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith to kill Henry, who was walking home alone after a night out with friends in Southampton. The police officers are accused of a potential failure to notice that Henry had been stabbed and that he needed urgent medical treatment, as well as failing to act swiftly when he said he had been stabbed and could not breathe, as well as the decision to handcuff him rather than provide first aid.

The case sparked riots and accusations of 'two-tier' policing. Picture: Alamy

The officers involved had faced growing calls to face a full misconduct investigation. In the shocking case, Henry cried for help as he lay dying, telling offers “I’ve been stabbed” and “I can’t breathe” - with one officer replying “I don’t think you have mate.” IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell said: "We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to Henry's family and friends. "Our investigators met with Henry's family earlier this month where we were able to discuss our investigation with them in depth, now that criminal proceedings have concluded.

The case inflamed community tensions after the Sikh killer claimed he had been racially abused. Picture: Alamy

"We are obliged to constantly review the evidence obtained throughout our investigations and assess any indications of potential misconduct for officers involved. As a result, two officers will now face gross misconduct investigations. "There is clear evidence that public confidence in the force may have been seriously harmed by this incident, and that is a factor we must consider when assessing the evidence.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, used a 21cm (8in) blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith to kill Henry Nowak, 18, who was walking home alone after a night out. Picture: Alamy