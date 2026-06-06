Six more people have charged - after unrest in Southampton this week following the death of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.

Kevin Reeves, 31, of Portswood Road, Southampton; Andrew Riddett, 38, of Seacombe Green, Southampton; Harry Varney, 34, of Briarswood, Southampton; Taylor Grundy, 22, of Pavillion Way, Gosport; and Dillon Crawford, 29, of Wilton Avenue, Southampton, were charged with violent disorder, Hampshire Police said. Andrew Summerhayes, 38, of Banning Street, Romsey, was charged with violent disorder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, the force added.

The group have been accused of violent disorder and are due to appear before magistrates this morning.

It brings the total number of people charged after disorder in the port city to 11.

The charges come after protests following the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa, 23, to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old Mr Nowak in December.