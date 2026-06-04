'Love you forever': Henry Nowak's sister shares heartbreaking video tribute to murdered brother as pair seen in fits of laughter
In a moving tribute to her murdered brother, Olivia Nowak wrote: "Never felt pain like this. Forever my best friend. Fly high my angel brother"
Henry Nowak's sister has posted a series of moving tributes to her little brother on social media, including videos of the pair in fits of laughter.
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Olivia Nowak, 22, described her brother as "forever my best friend", as she wrote in a heartbreaking message online: "We will miss you and love you forever".
Henry Nowak, 18, was stabbed in Southampton in December 2025 with a 21cm blade, which had been in a sheath attached to a belt over the outside of the killer’s clothing.
His killer Vickrum Digwa, 23, told police attending the scene that he had been the victim of a racist attack, who put Henry in handcuffs as he tried to tell them he had been stabbed and couldn't breathe.
Captioning an emotional series of pictures of the pair together, posted on 1 March, Olivia wrote: "Never felt pain like this. Forever my best friend. Fly high my angel brother. #justiceforhenry #forever18".
The 53-second video is set to the Bruno Mars song Talking To The Moon, which is about longing to speak to someone who is out of reach.
Read more: Parliamentary 'bickering' disrespectful to Henry Nowak and his family, says mother of Jimmy Mizen
Read more: Henry Nowak’s family call for a return to ‘common sense’ after 'two-tier policing' claims trigger political row
An earlier TikTok montage, posted just after his death in December 2025 consists of several clips of the pair joking, dancing and singing together, captioned: "Will miss and love you forever. forever 18 brother x x".
Henry grew up in Essex as one of four siblings, before moving to Southampton for university to study finance, where he was killed in December 2025.
The video ends with a series of pictures of flowers laid out in tribute to the teenager, ending with a portrait of Henry with the caption "11:11".
The teenager's death has sparked a political row, with Nigel Farage calling for an end to "two-tier policing" and encouraging the public to react with “pure, cold rage”.
Mr Farage faced huge backlash from MPs including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, as well as Baroness Lawrence and London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, after urging people to react strongly to the murder of Henry Nowak.
Nigel's statement, along with reactions from Tommy Robinson, has seen an outcry of anger in Southampton, close to where the crime took place.
Protests and riots broke out across the city as officers were pelted with missiles and projectiles.
Chairs, cans and flares were thrown at police in riot gear, injuring two officers and a police dog.
Yesterday, the Reform UK leader was slammed in the Commons by Sir Keir Starmer, saying: "In response, the Prime Minister slammed Farage, saying: "I'm really shocked that he pretends to have respect for Henry's family and then acts in this way. They are a grieving family.
"The grieving family have asked us not to respond in the way... they make a simple pledge to us as human beings to please not exploit that. His response has been to appeal for rage. Rage.
"That's his response to a father who has lost his son and asked this not to happen. To do it when the family are expressly saying please don't is unforgiveable. "It shows exactly who he is."
Alexis Boon, head of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, has apologised for his officers’ actions but denied allegations of two-tier policing, saying that Mr Nowak had not been treated differently by officers because of his race.
He said: “I am clear we are sorry for handcuffing and arresting Henry, but I don’t know if that is cutting through for people. We understand it and are genuinely sorry.”
Mr Boon said the student's death was a "tragedy from start to finish", but added: “I don’t accept the term of two-tier policing, I don’t recognise it.”
The case is now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.