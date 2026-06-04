In a moving tribute to her murdered brother, Olivia Nowak wrote: "Never felt pain like this. Forever my best friend. Fly high my angel brother"

One photo showed Henry with his arm around sister Olivia while on holiday. Picture: Olivia Nowak, TIkTok

By Issy Clarke

Henry Nowak's sister has posted a series of moving tributes to her little brother on social media, including videos of the pair in fits of laughter.

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An earlier TikTok montage, posted just after his death in December 2025 consists of several clips of the pair joking, dancing and singing together, captioned: "Will miss and love you forever. forever 18 brother x x". Henry grew up in Essex as one of four siblings, before moving to Southampton for university to study finance, where he was killed in December 2025. The video ends with a series of pictures of flowers laid out in tribute to the teenager, ending with a portrait of Henry with the caption "11:11". The teenager's death has sparked a political row, with Nigel Farage calling for an end to "two-tier policing" and encouraging the public to react with “pure, cold rage”.

Olivia Nowak, 22, said her brother will be "forever my best friend", and wrote in a heartbreaking message online: "We will miss you and love you forever". Picture: Olivia Nowak, TikTok

Mr Farage faced huge backlash from MPs including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, as well as Baroness Lawrence and London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, after urging people to react strongly to the murder of Henry Nowak. Nigel's statement, along with reactions from Tommy Robinson, has seen an outcry of anger in Southampton, close to where the crime took place. Protests and riots broke out across the city as officers were pelted with missiles and projectiles. Chairs, cans and flares were thrown at police in riot gear, injuring two officers and a police dog.

The TikTok included several clips of the pair in fits of laughter . Picture: Olivia Nowak, TikTok

Henry is shown dancing at family events and laughing with his sister . Picture: Olivia Nowak, TikTok

Yesterday, the Reform UK leader was slammed in the Commons by Sir Keir Starmer, saying: "In response, the Prime Minister slammed Farage, saying: "I'm really shocked that he pretends to have respect for Henry's family and then acts in this way. They are a grieving family. "The grieving family have asked us not to respond in the way... they make a simple pledge to us as human beings to please not exploit that. His response has been to appeal for rage. Rage. "That's his response to a father who has lost his son and asked this not to happen. To do it when the family are expressly saying please don't is unforgiveable. "It shows exactly who he is."