Two people have been arrested in connection with the flash protest where missiles and projectiles were thrown at police dressed in riot gear

By Flaminia Luck

11 police officers and a police dog were injured in violent clashes in Southampton last night in response to the handling of the murder of university student Henry Novak.

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The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in December with a ceremonial knife by Vickrum Digwa, 23. He was then handcuffed by police and bled to death. Digwa, who was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years for stabbing Mr Nowak with a 21cm blade, told police at the scene he had been the victim of a racist attack. In body-worn camera footage from the incident, Mr Nowak can be heard repeatedly saying: “I’ve been stabbed”, to which an officer replies: “Don’t think you have, mate.” Hundreds gathered outside Southampton Central Police Station on Tuesday where Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – and actor and campaigner Laurence Fox were among those who spoke to the crowd. So far, two people have been arrested in connection with the flash protest where missiles and projectiles were thrown at police dressed in riot gear. An officer also narrowly avoided being hit by an e-scooter which had been thrown from a height, it was also reported. Bricks, bottles, gravel, chairs, flares, cans and parts of broken fences were also repeatedly launched. The case has been seized on by politicians including Nigel Farage and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Digwa stabbed Henry to death with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial knife. Picture: Alamy

Protestors outside Southampton Central Police Station. Picture: Getty

Protestors confront police at Portswood Police station. Picture: Getty

Police form a cordon outside Southampton Central Police as locals gather outside during a flash protest. Picture: Getty

Policing minister Sarah Jones said she understood the anger the case had caused, but urged people not to “over-react”, saying Mr Nowak’s family did not want his murder to stir up hostility or division. “We are urging that people take the anger that they feel, which I understand, but let’s allow justice to do its course, and let’s not over-react, which indeed is what the family are asking us to do as well,” she told Times Radio. Ms Jones defended the police’s Race Action Plan, although ministers have acknowledged that wording in a police commitment document alongside it is “clumsy”. She said “everyone must be equal under the law and we must ensure that is the case” but “we can’t shy away from what are historic and legitimate concerns about racism within police forces”.

Southampton community leaders have accused the far right of bussing people into the city to “fuel” violence to further their own agenda following the murder of Henry Nowak. John Savage, a Labour representative for the Portswood ward of Southampton City Council where the disorder took place, described the violence as “absolutely outrageous”. Mr Savage said: “We really need to wait for the outcome of the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) investigation, we can’t make any judgement based on seeing a couple of seconds of a video, however distressing it is. “Most people are really upset by it, they really care about what happened in the last minutes of a poor 18-year-old student’s life, but it doesn’t warrant the violent, disrupting, damaging behaviour we saw last night, we need to wait to find out what happened.”

18-year-old student Henry Nowak. Picture: PA

Vickrum Digwa was jailed at Southampton Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 21 years. Picture: PA