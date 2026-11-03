Henry Nowak ‘would have hated’ riots after his death, as family accuse politicians of playing a 'game' with son's murder
Lucy Ross, Mr Nowak’s mother, said she believed some people had attempted to use her son’s death to push political agendas.
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The family of Henry Nowak said he “would have hated” the riots that came after his death, as they accused some politicians of playing a “game” with their son’s murder.
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Henry Nowak, died after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa last year and lay dying in handcuffs while his attacker falsely accused him of racial abuse.
Protests followed his death, as leaders of right-wing anti-migrant groups including Ukip and Britain First gathered in Southampton.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for the public to respond to Mr Nowak's murder with “pure cold rage” and demanded an end to what he claimed was “two-tier policing”.
In response, Mr Nowak's family have told ITV that they had “worked hard” to keep politics out of their son's story.
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Lucy Ross, Mr Nowak’s mother, said she believed some people had attempted to use her son’s death to push political agendas.
“I suppose that’s the game they play, and I can’t do anything about that. But when they think it all links together – no, it doesn’t,” she said.
“Olivia’s lost her brother, and I’ve lost my son. I’m not interested in your political game.
“I want to know why Henry was on the floor, and he got treated the way he did, but that family got treated (in) a different way. What is that?”
Mark Nowak told ITV his son “was not a divisive person” and the political response to his murder “didn’t sit with Henry’s values or our values”.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed its investigation into potential failures in the police response to Mr Nowak’s stabbing is expected to wrap up early next year.
A letter sent to the family by the watchdog in April said after “careful consideration of the available evidence” no officers “would be subject to conduct or criminal investigation”.
It read: “This was because there were no concerns identified in relation to officer actions and decisions that would be so serious as to justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings, should they be proven or admitted.”
The letter added the decision not to investigate attending officers would be “kept under review throughout the life cycle of the case”.
The IOPC announced in July that two officers were under investigation for potential gross misconduct.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also commissioned an independent review of the case, including the IOPC’s involvement, led by the former lord chancellor Alex Chalk, to examine whether there were “any missed opportunities to intervene”.
Speaking to ITV, she said she had been “very moved by the dignity of the family in how they’ve handled this awful situation which none of us can ever imagine being in and I’m very clear that they deserve answers and I have committed to them that it’s my job to make sure that they get the answers”.