Lucy Ross, Mr Nowak’s mother, said she believed some people had attempted to use her son’s death to push political agendas.

Henry Nowak, died after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa last year and lay dying in handcuffs while his attacker falsely accused him of racial abuse. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty

By Georgia Bell

The family of Henry Nowak said he “would have hated” the riots that came after his death, as they accused some politicians of playing a “game” with their son’s murder.

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Lucy Ross, Mr Nowak’s mother, said she believed some people had attempted to use her son’s death to push political agendas. “I suppose that’s the game they play, and I can’t do anything about that. But when they think it all links together – no, it doesn’t,” she said. “Olivia’s lost her brother, and I’ve lost my son. I’m not interested in your political game. “I want to know why Henry was on the floor, and he got treated the way he did, but that family got treated (in) a different way. What is that?” Mark Nowak told ITV his son “was not a divisive person” and the political response to his murder “didn’t sit with Henry’s values or our values”.

A demonstrator kicks police officers near Portswood Police Station, following a protest march in Southampton, southern England, on June 2, 2026, held in reaction to the Police's handling of the detention of victim Henry Nowak. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed its investigation into potential failures in the police response to Mr Nowak’s stabbing is expected to wrap up early next year. A letter sent to the family by the watchdog in April said after “careful consideration of the available evidence” no officers “would be subject to conduct or criminal investigation”. It read: “This was because there were no concerns identified in relation to officer actions and decisions that would be so serious as to justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings, should they be proven or admitted.” The letter added the decision not to investigate attending officers would be “kept under review throughout the life cycle of the case”.

Demonstrators take part in a protest march over the Police's handling of the detention of victim Henry Nowak, as they leave outside Southampton Central Police Station in Southampton, southern England, on June 2, 2026. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty