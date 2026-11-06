Henry Nowak’s family have made a plea for knife laws to be changed, and have called on the Government to clarify the definition of a kirpan which can be legally carried

Henry Nowak was killed as he walked home from a night out on 3 December last year. Picture: Family handout

By Georgia Bell

Henry Nowak’s family have made a plea for knife laws to be changed after their son's murder, as police admit they 'failed' the 18-year-old, in emotionally charged documentary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Nowak, 18, was stabbed multiple times by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton on December 3 last year, who then lied to police that his victim had racially abused him. Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years in June, but this was increased to 25 years on Thursday after the Court of Appeal found it was “unduly lenient”. He is now appealing against his sentence as “manifestly excessive”. In written submissions on behalf of the Attorney General, Jonathan Polnay KC said that Digwa “abused the privilege” afforded to Sikhs to carry a knife in a public place for religious reasons. He said: “The offender was carrying a substantial bladed weapon in public, immediately available for use, which he repeatedly deployed against an unarmed and defenceless stranger. Read more: 'We've been given a life sentence of grief': Henry Nowak's family welcome verdict as killer's jail term increased Read more: Family of Henry Nowak blast 'ludicrous' appeal by killer who knifed student to death before claiming he'd been racially abused

“He abused a statutory religious exemption permitting him to carry that weapon.” Digwa also had a “large dagger in a sheath” which was 21cm long, thanks to being part of an order of Sikhs called the Nihang, who have a tradition of having a second knife. Henry Nowak’s family have now made a plea for knife laws to be changed, and have called on the Government to clarify the definition of a kirpan which can be legally carried. His father, Mark Nowak, told ITV: “I fully understand the need to carry a kirpan, but surely that should be defined in law in terms of size and type and whether it should be visible and so on and so forth. “And therefore anything else should be made illegal. I’m very clear it shouldn’t infringe on religious freedoms. I’m very much for that. “But I don’t accept that it’s difficult to legislate because the current ambiguity is probably being dealt with on the streets of Britain right now, with police officers not knowing when to act and when not to act," he added.

In a statement to ITV, the Home Office said: “We are continuing discussions with Sikh stakeholders and the police about the law on carrying knives in public, and the religious reasons defence.” The family also criticised their son’s “inexcusable” treatment by police and aired concerns that decisions were made to protect police reputation. Mr Nowak’s mother, Lucy Ross, told ITV: “Henry told the police nine times that he can’t breathe, he can’t breathe, and he’s been stabbed. “How can you handcuff somebody that’s on the floor but you don’t handcuff the killer? Why was Henry so dismissed and treated so badly? I will never understand it.” Of the interaction between his son and officers that night, Mark Nowak said: “It’s inexcusable.” The comments were made on the ITV Tonight documentary, 'Dear Henry: Our Fight For Justice'.

Mr Nowak’s stepmother, Katie Nowak, said they only watched the video which captures the teenager’s final exchange on the first day of Digwa’s trial. Asked why she thinks they were not shown it before then, she said: “We’ve always felt that there was a slight hope that Vickrum may have pleaded guilty, and if he’d have pleaded guilty, the truth may never have come out. “I do feel that we have been failed multiple times. “I fear that we may have been manipulated in our darkest hours, and I fear that some decisions were made to try and protect the police and their reputation rather than help us as a family.” In a statement shared in the documentary, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are incredibly sorry that in Henry’s final moments, when he needed us most, we failed him. “Henry’s family have rightly raised serious concerns about the police response and their treatment throughout the investigation.”

Southampton locals organised a flash protest following the release of Police body-cam footage of the arrest and subsequent death of Henry Nowak. Picture: Lab Mo/Alamy