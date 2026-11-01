News of Mr Nowak’s murder would later cause widespread political outrage

Sikh man Vickrum Digwa has been jailed at Southampton Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The family of Henry Nowak said their “world has changed twice” since the 18-year-old’s murder – when they learned of his death and when they watched footage of his arrest that showed him being handcuffed by police as he lay dying.

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Mr Nowak’s father Mark and his stepmother Katie, his mother Lucy and older sister Olivia, spoke for the first time about the moment they learned of the student’s death. The family recalled receiving a visit from police officers after Mr Nowak was fatally stabbed in Southampton on December 3 2025. “I jumped out of bed and I saw the police car on our driveway,” his stepmother Katie told ITV News UK editor Paul Brand for an upcoming documentary. Read more: Burnham warned formal apology for slavery will open door to reparations demands ahead of King's slavery speech Read more: Human rights lawyer, 94, among more than 300 arrested outside US embassy after supporting Palestine Action

“One of the police officers was holding his hat in his hand, and I just knew straight away that something horrific had happened.” She remembered Mr Nowak’s father Mark falling to his knees upon hearing the news of the student’s death, adding: “He let out a cry that I’ll never forget.” “It was just shock,” Mark said. “I just remember saying ‘it’s Henry’ and breaking down in tears. “It’s just unbelievable pain.”

News of Mr Nowak’s murder would later cause widespread political outrage when police body-worn camera footage emerged showing the student being handcuffed by officers after his attacker Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh, falsely accused him of racial abuse. In the video, Mr Nowak can be heard repeatedly saying: “I’ve been stabbed,” to which an officer replies: “Don’t think you have, mate.” “In the last year, our world has changed twice,” Katie said. “The first time was the night that we were told that Henry had died. “And the second time was when we watched that video.”

Mr Nowak’s mother Lucy recalled officers knocking on the door in the early hours and her daughter Olivia, Mr Nowak’s sister, shouting at her: “Mum, there’s police at the door.” “They said to me, ‘Do you have a son called Henry?… ” Lucy said. “‘There’s been an altercation. And unfortunately, your son has passed away’.” “No words, no words can explain that feeling,” she added. Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 this year, for Mr Nowak’s murder. Kiran Kaur, Digwa’s mother, was also jailed for three years for assisting an offender after she removed the knife used by her son.