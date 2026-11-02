News of Mr Nowak’s murder would later cause widespread political outrage

Sikh man Vickrum Digwa has been jailed at Southampton Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys and Alex Storey

The family of Henry Nowak have revealed their “world has changed twice” since the teenager was murdered and have accused police of failing the family "multiple times".

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Mr Nowak’s father Mark and his stepmother Katie, his mother Lucy and older sister Olivia, spoke for the first time about the moment they learned of the student’s death. The family recalled receiving a visit from police officers after Mr Nowak was fatally stabbed in Southampton on December 3 2025. Speaking out at the trauma of what happened, his stepmother Katie Nowak said: "I jumped out of bed and I saw the police car on our driveway,” his stepmother Katie told ITV. Read more: Burnham warned formal apology for slavery will open door to reparations demands ahead of King's slavery speech Read more: Human rights lawyer, 94, among more than 300 arrested outside US embassy after supporting Palestine Action

“One of the police officers was holding his hat in his hand, and I just knew straight away that something horrific had happened.” She remembered Mr Nowak’s father Mark falling to his knees upon hearing the news of the student’s death, adding: “He let out a cry that I’ll never forget.” “It was just shock,” Mark said. “I just remember saying ‘it’s Henry’ and breaking down in tears. “It’s just unbelievable pain.”

Vickrum Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

"I do feel that we have been failed multiple times," she said. "I fear that we may have been manipulated in our darkest hours. "And I fear that some decisions were made to try and protect the police and their reputation rather than help us as a family." The Nowak's first began to doubt Hampshire Police’s account of Henry’s murder on the night they were informed that he had died. “Quite early on something didn't feel right to us because we were being told that Henry was the aggressor, or it was certainly being alluded to,” Katie said. Hours after being told Henry was killed, the family say they found a post on Southampton Police’s Facebook page, which suggested that Henry had started the violence, stating that “two individuals were attacked by an unknown man”.

News of Mr Nowak’s murder would later cause widespread political outrage when police body-worn camera footage emerged showing the student being handcuffed by officers after his attacker Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh, falsely accused him of racial abuse. In the video, Mr Nowak can be heard repeatedly saying: “I’ve been stabbed,” to which an officer replies: “Don’t think you have, mate.” “In the last year, our world has changed twice,” Katie said. “The first time was the night that we were told that Henry had died. “And the second time was when we watched that video.” The Home Secretary announced last week that an independent review into the murder would take place to investigate what was known about Digwa. A second phase of the review will look into the actions of police officers who attended the scene.The review will be led by former lord chancellor Alex Chalk.

Mr Nowak’s mother Lucy recalled officers knocking on the door in the early hours and her daughter Olivia, Mr Nowak’s sister, shouting at her: “Mum, there’s police at the door.” “They said to me, ‘Do you have a son called Henry?” Lucy said. “‘There’s been an altercation. And unfortunately, your son has passed away’.” “No words, no words can explain that feeling,” she added. Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 this year, for Mr Nowak’s murder. Kiran Kaur, Digwa’s mother, was also jailed for three years for assisting an offender after she removed the knife used by her son.

Henry Nowak's father Mark speaking to the media outside Southampton Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Chalk previously said the review will "follow the evidence without fear or favour". He said: “The murder of Henry Nowak, an innocent young man, at the hands of Vickrum Digwa shocked the nation. “Serious questions have been raised about whether agencies and organisations failed to act on complaints about Digwa’s violent and erratic behaviour. “My review will follow the evidence without fear or favour. “It will also examine how public authorities treated the Nowak family at a time of unimaginable pain. "They deserve nothing less."