Vickrum Digwa's minimum jail term has been increased from 21 to 25 years, after the Court of Appeal ruled it was “unduly lenient”

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years in June, . Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Henry Nowak's family has welcomed the extension of his killer's prison sentence from 21 to 25 years, after the Court of Appeal ruled it was “unduly lenient”.

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Mr Nowak, 18, was stabbed multiple times by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton on December 3 last year, who then lied to police that his victim had racially abused him. Attorney General Ellie Reeves referred the case to the Court of Appeal as “unduly lenient” earlier this year, while Digwa also sought to challenge the sentence as “manifestly excessive”. In a ruling on Thursday, three senior judges said it was “unarguable” that the original sentence was too long, and found it should be increased to 25 years as it “fell outside the range reasonably open” to the sentencing judge. Read more: Henry Nowak's killer 'filmed student as he lay dying' and 'abused privilege' for Sikhs to carry ceremonial knife, Court of Appeal told Read more: Henry Nowak's killer Vickrum Digwa denies multiple weapons offences alongside brother and father

Flowers laid in memory of Henry Nowak who was killed in Southampton last December. Picture: Sotonplotter/Alamy

Reacting to the verdict, the family of Mr Nowak said they faced a “life sentence of grief” as they welcomed the court's decision to increase Digwa's sentence. "We welcome today’s decision by the Court of Appeal to increase the minimum prison term for Vickrum Digwa, the man who murdered our son, to 24 years and 190 days," the family said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Attorney General for recognising the seriousness of this crime and referring the original sentence for review." The statement added that the decision marked an "important step forward" but that "no sentence, however long, can ever give Henry his life back. “Our son was just 18 years old. He had his entire future ahead of him, a future that was so cruelly and needlessly stolen from him."

The teenager's killing sparked a wave of protests across England earlier this year . Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, sitting with Mr Justice Nicklin and Mr Justice Wall, said: “A minimum term of 21 years did not adequately reflect the overall seriousness of the murder. It was not only lenient, but unduly so.” Baroness Carr said Digwa filming the aftermath of the stabbing represented “incomprehensible cruelty” towards Mr Nowak, which caused him “additional distress and degradation”. The judge also said the fact that Digwa, as a Sikh, was legally allowed to carry the knife “does not reduce the seriousness of its subsequent lethal use” against Mr Nowak, whom she described as “unarmed and otherwise defenceless”. She continued that sentencing judge William Mousley KC “identified many of the relevant features” of the case, but his “overall assessment materially understated two distinct dimensions of the offending”.

She said: “First, the circumstances in which a large and immediately available dagger was used repeatedly with an intention to kill an unarmed man; and secondly, the deliberate cruelty, additional suffering and obstruction which followed the stabbing.” The time Digwa has already spent in custody will count towards his longer sentence. Baroness Carr also thanked those in court for their “quiet dignity and restraint” during the hearing, adding: “It has been a very difficult day for everyone, and nothing that anybody can say can ever bring Henry back to his family.” Following the ruling, Ms Reeves said: “The brutality and cruelty of this case horrified me, and I know that feeling is shared by the British public.

“I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase the minimum term of Digwa’s life sentence. “My thoughts remain with Henry’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. No sentence can ever fill the void left by his loss, and I hope this outcome goes some way towards bringing them the justice they deserve.” The killing sparked unrest when police body-worn video was released showing officers handcuffing Mr Nowak, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, as he was dying. Jonathan Polnay KC, for the Attorney General, told the hearing earlier on Thursday that Digwa “repeatedly deployed” the knife against an “unarmed and defenceless stranger”, and that the sentence “failed adequately to reflect” the aggravating features in the case.

Henry Nowak, 18, was stabbed multiple times by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton on December 3 last year,. Picture: Supplied