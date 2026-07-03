Vickrum Digwa was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for the murder. Picture: Police

By Asher McShane

A Sikh killer who knifed a student to death and got his victim handcuffed as he lay dying by claiming he’d been racially abused has launched a bid to have his conviction quashed.

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Vickrum Digwa, 23, was jailed for life last month with a minimum 21-year term after being convicted of murdering Henry Nowak, 18, following a trial. The case was later referred to the Court of Appeal by the solicitor general with a view to increasing the sentence. The case sparked national outrage and accusations of two-tier policing after it emerged police handcuffed the victim as he lay dying and failed to get him prompt medical treatment after he told them he’d been stabbed.

Henry was knifed to death while making his way home from a night out. Picture: Alamy

The killer told police that it was Henry who had been the aggressor, claiming the student had racially abused him. It has now emerged that killer Digwa, who stabbed his victim to death with a Sikh ceremonial dagger, has applied to have his conviction quashed and to have his jail term reduced. Read more: 'Armed and dangerous' woman hunted as suspect in Monaco bomb assassination attempt Read more: Andy Burnham pledges tax overhaul as PM-in-waiting sets sights on Britain's pubs and high streets A Court of Appeal official has confirmed that Digwa's case had previously been referred to them as "unduly lenient".

Henry was handcuffed by police as he lay dying. Picture: Alamy