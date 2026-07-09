The charges relate to accusations that the weapons were found at their home

Digwa is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

By Alex Storey

Henry Nowak's killer Vickrum Digwa has pleaded not guilty to multiple weapons offences alongside his brother and father.

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The 23-year-old is serving a life sentence after he was convicted earlier this year of murdering university student Henry. The killer lied to police and lied to police that Henry had racially abused him which eld to officers handcuffing the teen as he lay dying. Digwa now faces six counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, to which he denies. Digwa's dad Moga Singh, 52, and brother Gurpreet Digwa, 27, denied the same charges, while Gurpreet faces four additional counts. Read more: Henry Nowak’s killer Vickrum Digwa 'applies to have murder conviction quashed and sentence reduced' Read more: Two police officers who arrested tragic student Henry Nowak as he lay dying face gross misconduct investigation

Moga Singh arrives at Southampton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

These include possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing a prohibited weapon, an air rifle, possessing an axe in a public place, and possessing a knife, a kirpan, in a public place. The charges relate to allegations that a flick knife, extendable baton, knuckledusters, a machete, swords and kusaris were allegedly found belonging to the defendants. They appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon where they entered not guilty pleas. Digwa was heard via a video link from HMP Frankland. The killer Digwa was sentenced last month after murdering Henry in December in a case which sparked national outrage and accusations of two-tier policing. The killer told police that it was Henry who had been the aggressor, claiming the student had racially abused him. It was later confirmed the two officers involved have been placed under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

Gurpreet Digwa arrives at Southampton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Digwa was found guilty of murdering Henry, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, in Belmont Road, Southampton, on December 3 2025 and was also convicted of carrying a ceremonial knife with a 21cm blade in a public place. But in a further twist, it emerged last week that Digwa has applied to have his conviction quashed and to have his jail term reduced. An appeal court judge will now decide if Digwa should be given the opportunity to appeal. If he is, the case will be heard by three judges sitting at the Court of Appeal Criminal Division. All of the new offences are dated December 4 2025 – the day after the incident in which Mr Nowak was killed. Henry’s dad, Mark Nowak, gave a moving impact statement afterwards where he called for a "full, fearless and transparent" investigation into the police handling of the murder.

Henry died after sustaining a stab wound. Picture: Handout