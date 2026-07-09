Henry Nowak's killer Vickrum Digwa denies multiple weapons offences alongside brother and father
The charges relate to accusations that the weapons were found at their home
Henry Nowak's killer Vickrum Digwa has pleaded not guilty to multiple weapons offences alongside his brother and father.
Listen to this article
The 23-year-old is serving a life sentence after he was convicted earlier this year of murdering university student Henry.
The killer lied to police and lied to police that Henry had racially abused him which eld to officers handcuffing the teen as he lay dying.
Digwa now faces six counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, to which he denies.
Digwa's dad Moga Singh, 52, and brother Gurpreet Digwa, 27, denied the same charges, while Gurpreet faces four additional counts.
Read more: Henry Nowak’s killer Vickrum Digwa 'applies to have murder conviction quashed and sentence reduced'
Read more: Two police officers who arrested tragic student Henry Nowak as he lay dying face gross misconduct investigation
These include possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing a prohibited weapon, an air rifle, possessing an axe in a public place, and possessing a knife, a kirpan, in a public place.
The charges relate to allegations that a flick knife, extendable baton, knuckledusters, a machete, swords and kusaris were allegedly found belonging to the defendants.
They appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon where they entered not guilty pleas. Digwa was heard via a video link from HMP Frankland.
The killer Digwa was sentenced last month after murdering Henry in December in a case which sparked national outrage and accusations of two-tier policing.
The killer told police that it was Henry who had been the aggressor, claiming the student had racially abused him.
It was later confirmed the two officers involved have been placed under investigation for potential gross misconduct.
Digwa was found guilty of murdering Henry, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, in Belmont Road, Southampton, on December 3 2025 and was also convicted of carrying a ceremonial knife with a 21cm blade in a public place.
But in a further twist, it emerged last week that Digwa has applied to have his conviction quashed and to have his jail term reduced.
An appeal court judge will now decide if Digwa should be given the opportunity to appeal.
If he is, the case will be heard by three judges sitting at the Court of Appeal Criminal Division.
All of the new offences are dated December 4 2025 – the day after the incident in which Mr Nowak was killed.
Henry’s dad, Mark Nowak, gave a moving impact statement afterwards where he called for a "full, fearless and transparent" investigation into the police handling of the murder.
Mr Nowak added: "People should not be able to walk openly through the streets of Brighton carrying a 21cm blade."As a family, we will not let this go.
"No other family should experience the heartbreak and horror of losing a child to knife crime.
"Finally, I want Henry to know, wherever he is, we are so proud of him and we love him beyond words."
The killing resulted in violent protests erupt near where Henry was fatally stabbed, amid public outcry over his treatment, as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage voiced that the public should feel "pure, cold rage".
District Judge Henry Gordon set a trial date for September 27 2027, with a case management hearing on June 4 2027.