The Prime Minister hit out at the Reform UK leader saying Farage was “wrong” to say the initial response should be “pure, cold rage".

London, UK. 02nd June, 2026. President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama meets Keir Starmer, Prime Minister, in Downing Street London UK Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said there are “serious questions” to answer following the murder of Southampton teen Henry Nowak.

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The Prime Minister added that those questions include how “accusations of racism informed the decision-making in this case”. Starmer added that the police bodycam footage depicting the death of the teenager was “harrowing' - as he hit out at Nigel Farage over his framing of Henry Nowak's murder. Insisting the Reform UK leader was “wrong” to say the initial response should be “pure, cold rage", the PM told broadcasters: “I think Nigel Farage’s reaction is the wrong reaction, and I start my answer to your question through the eyes of the family." The PM extended his sympathies to the Nowak family, adding: “I have to say, as a father of a 17-year-old boy, I felt sick watching it". It comes as a police watchdog launched a probe into how officers responded to the “horrifying” murder of Henry Nowak will report back within the next three months, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said. Read more: Sikh killer who murdered Henry Nowak to return to court alongside father and brother over weapons offences Read more: 'Sorry isn't enough': Fury over police response to Henry Nowak murder as Jenrick compares case to George Floyd and hits out at 'two-tier policing'

Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student, was handcuffed as he lay dying after being stabbed by a Sikh man. The Prime Minister also told broadcasters: “I have to say, as a father of a 17 year old boy, I felt sick watching it. “It is absolutely right that the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) are looking at this. Speaking to press on Tuesday, the Prime Minister added in response to Nigel Farage's comments: “They have said they do not want this whipped up. They have been through the most extraordinary, awful experience. They don’t want this whipped up. “And Nigel Farage is completely wrong to use this to try and create division."

Prime Minister KEIR STARMER outside 10 Downing Street in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

"He would be wrong in any circumstances, but when Henry’s family are saying please don’t do that, it is our son, then really politicians as human beings should start where they start," he continued. "And that is where I start.”Asked about a wider inquiry, Sir Keir said it was important the IOPC carry out its work first." It follows comments from Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who accused Reform UK and Restore Britain of politicising pain and using the Sikh community as a “scapegoat”. The MP for Slough said he was “deeply saddened by the murder of Henry Nowak”. He continued: “What’s very galling is that the likes of Reform, Restore, and the far-right decided to politicise people’s pain, attacking the Sikh community for wearing the kirpan and wanting it banned, even though the kirpan was not used in this violent attack. “And they’ve decided to scapegoat and throw under the bus an entire community based on the actions of one violent murderer.”