Moment Henry Nowak's Sikh killer lied to police about being attacked revealed in newly-released video
Newly-released footage shows Digwa falsely claiming to police that Mr Nowak had racially abused him
Further police body-worn video footage has been released showing Vickrum Digwa lying to officers that he had been “racially attacked” by student Henry Nowak.
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Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 for the murder of Mr Nowak, 18, in Southampton, after falsely claiming Mr Nowak had racially abused him.
Anger erupted after a three-minute police body-worn video was released showing Mr Nowak, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died.
New footage has been released during which Digwa tells officers at the scene what were described in court as “wicked lies” about Mr Nowak, including saying he was drunk and had racially attacked him.
He also denies any knowledge when asked about a wound suffered by Mr Nowak.
In the footage, Digwa tells the officer: “I was literally just walking in and I’ve seen her. He’s then barged into me. I kinda said to him, ‘Clearly, you’re drunk’. I could smell, like you can smell the alcohol.”
He continues to say that Mr Nowak called him a racial slur before saying to Digwa that he was a “bad man” and Digwa responding “Yeah, I’m a bad man” as Mr Nowak started recording him.
He continues: “Obviously, then I just push him away, he’s then grabbed me, then started grabbing my turban and pulled my hair, started grabbing my hair, he was, like, punching me and all that sort of stuff.”
After Digwa is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he tells the officer: “I have been racially attacked.”
The court heard that Digwa had lied about the allegation of being racially attacked and the trial was also told that Mr Nowak’s alcohol intake was below the drink-drive limit.
A longer transcript of separate footage previously released by the Crown Prosecution Service showed the moment officers realised Mr Nowak had been stabbed.
In body-worn camera footage from the incident, Mr Nowak can be heard repeatedly saying: “I’ve been stabbed,” to which an officer replies: “You’ve been stabbed? Whereabouts? Don’t think you have, mate.”
The officer later says “he’s saying he’s been stabbed so let’s just check him and see”, and a female police officer calls for an ambulance, describing how Mr Nowak’s pupils are not reacting before the video ends.
In the transcript, at three minutes and five seconds, an officer identified as police officer one said: “I’m not sure he’s breathing.”
They proceed to uncuff Mr Nowak and start CPR.
After seven minutes and 33 seconds, the officer cuts his clothing and police officer one asks if he has been stabbed there, with an unseen gesture.
The female officer replies: “Yes, he’s got a stab… there’s a mark there.”
Police officer one continues chest compressions and then a paramedic arrives on the scene.
Police officer one tells him “we just discovered a stab wound in his chest”.
The recording ends after eight minutes and 49 seconds.
It was released with no objection from Mr Nowak’s family, and after consultation with Hampshire Constabulary.
After the case, temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France of Hampshire Constabulary apologised on behalf of the officers, but said they were “lied to” and would have been unaware of Mr Nowak’s injury which he said would not have been obvious.
He said: “I want to apologise, I want to say that I am sorry that Henry couldn’t be saved that night. I’m sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested in the moments before he lost consciousness.”
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Hampshire Police’s response in Mr Nowak’s case.
The jury inquest into his death next year at Winchester Coroner’s Court will also look at whether any “act or omission by a police officer” caused or contributed to his death.