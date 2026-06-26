Newly-released footage shows Digwa falsely claiming to police that Mr Nowak had racially abused him

Vickrum Digwa claimed he had been racially attacked by student Henry Nowak. Picture: CPS/Police

By StephenRigley

Further police body-worn video footage has been released showing Vickrum Digwa lying to officers that he had been “racially attacked” by student Henry Nowak.

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Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 for the murder of Mr Nowak, 18, in Southampton, after falsely claiming Mr Nowak had racially abused him. Anger erupted after a three-minute police body-worn video was released showing Mr Nowak, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died.

New footage has been released during which Digwa tells officers at the scene what were described in court as “wicked lies” about Mr Nowak, including saying he was drunk and had racially attacked him. He also denies any knowledge when asked about a wound suffered by Mr Nowak. In the footage, Digwa tells the officer: “I was literally just walking in and I’ve seen her. He’s then barged into me. I kinda said to him, ‘Clearly, you’re drunk’. I could smell, like you can smell the alcohol.”

He continues to say that Mr Nowak called him a racial slur before saying to Digwa that he was a “bad man” and Digwa responding “Yeah, I’m a bad man” as Mr Nowak started recording him. He continues: “Obviously, then I just push him away, he’s then grabbed me, then started grabbing my turban and pulled my hair, started grabbing my hair, he was, like, punching me and all that sort of stuff.” After Digwa is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he tells the officer: “I have been racially attacked.”