Watch the moment the moment LBC's Henry Riley takes a dip in the Thames to kick off the swimming season as the river's first official swimming spot opens up.

The reporter and presenter braced the cold on Friday alongside water campaigner and former Undertones frontman Feargal Sharkay.

Henry went feet first into the Thames with a bright orange buoyancy aid attached as he bravely tested out the site at Ham and Kingston live on air.

The official bathing season begins on Friday and will run until September 30.

The season will see 464 sites open across England’s coasts, rivers and lakes subject to regular water quality testing.

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