Moment LBC's Henry Riley takes the plunge in River Thames' first official bathing spot
Watch the moment the moment LBC's Henry Riley takes a dip in the Thames to kick off the swimming season as the river's first official swimming spot opens up.
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The reporter and presenter braced the cold on Friday alongside water campaigner and former Undertones frontman Feargal Sharkay.
Henry went feet first into the Thames with a bright orange buoyancy aid attached as he bravely tested out the site at Ham and Kingston live on air.
The official bathing season begins on Friday and will run until September 30.
The season will see 464 sites open across England’s coasts, rivers and lakes subject to regular water quality testing.
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It marks a milestone moment for improved water quality in the river, which had been declared biologically dead in the 1950s because of pollution.
Other new spots include the filming location for TV drama Broadchurch, popular beaches, a meadow and river site in the area that inspired The Wind In The Willows, as well as a spot in Yorkshire where the River Swale flows in waterfalls over limestone steps.
Their official bathing status follows a public consultation which saw 90% of responders back their designation and a record number endorse the Ham and Kingston site.
Water minister Emma Hardy said: “The introduction of these new bathing sites means better monitoring of our waterways, a boost for local tourism, and greater confidence for local swimmers.
“Following years of indifference towards bathing waters, this Government has expanded the number of sites as part of our overhaul of the water sector.“We’re committed to generational reform of our water industry and won’t stop until the job is done.”