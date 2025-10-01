It's estimated that up to 10 per cent of all cancers diagnosed are linked to a genetic fault that can be passed from one generation to the next. Ovarian, breast, prostate, pancreatic, bowel and womb are some of the cancer types you’re more likely to get if you carry a BRCA gene fault (also known as a mutation), like Angelina Jolie. She chose to undergo preventive double mastectomies and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after learning about her increased risk, a decision she shared publicly to raise awareness about genetic testing and cancer risk reduction.

But despite the risks, our latest research found that 75 per cent of the general public have never heard of BRCA genes. What's more, we know many are unaware that a family history of cancer could put them at risk of these genetic faults.

Knowing if you carry a BRCA gene fault is important, not just for your own health, but also for the health of your family. Whether you’re a man or a woman, if you have a BRCA1/2 fault then there is a 50 per cent chance of passing this genetic fault on to your children, whether they are boys or girls.

People of Ashkenazi Jewish descent have a 1 in 40 chance of carrying a BRCA gene fault, compared to 1 in 200 of the general population.

The NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme, which offers free testing for people with Jewish ancestry, is closing for registrations on October 31. So far, 25,000 people have taken part, and the NHS aims to reach 30,000.

People without a family history of cancer can’t currently access BRCA testing on the NHS, so the programme offers a unique opportunity to explore if you and your family are at risk of developing cancer without knowing it. You don’t have to be religious or identify as Jewish. If you have a Jewish grandparent, you are eligible for a free BRCA test at home. It’s simple and non-invasive, involving a Saliva Collection Kit.

The NHS Jewish BRCA programme is saving lives, and we urge anyone with a Jewish grandparent to come forward now before registrations close at the end of October. Knowing your risk of cancer can save your life.

____________________

Marie-Claire Platt is Director of Research and Policy at Ovarian Cancer Action.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk