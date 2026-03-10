Hereditary peerages will be abolished before the next King’s Speech.

The Lords on Tuesday accepted a final draft of the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill, marking the end of its passage through Parliament and clearing the way for it to be added to the statute book.

Since 1999, up to 92 hereditary peers have been able to sit on the red benches and cast their votes in the lobbies.

But the Bill effectively reduces this quota to zero.

Hereditary peers who have not been made life peers will no longer have a right to sit in the Lords once the current parliamentary session ends, expected later this spring.

Lords Leader Baroness Smith of Basildon said: “This has never been about the contribution of individuals but the underlying principle that was agreed by Parliament over 25 years ago that no one should sit in our Parliament by way of an inherited title.

“Over a quarter of a century later, hereditary peers remain whilst meaningful reform has stagnated.

“We have a duty to find a way forward.”