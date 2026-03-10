Hereditary peerages to be abolished before next King’s Speech
Since 1999, up to 92 hereditary peers have been able to sit on the red benches and cast their votes in the lobbies
Hereditary peerages will be abolished before the next King’s Speech.
The Lords on Tuesday accepted a final draft of the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill, marking the end of its passage through Parliament and clearing the way for it to be added to the statute book.
But the Bill effectively reduces this quota to zero.
Hereditary peers who have not been made life peers will no longer have a right to sit in the Lords once the current parliamentary session ends, expected later this spring.
Lords Leader Baroness Smith of Basildon said: “This has never been about the contribution of individuals but the underlying principle that was agreed by Parliament over 25 years ago that no one should sit in our Parliament by way of an inherited title.
“Over a quarter of a century later, hereditary peers remain whilst meaningful reform has stagnated.
“We have a duty to find a way forward.”
The Lord Speaker offered his thanks to hereditary peers for their service in the upper chamber.
Lord Forsyth of Drumlean said in a statement: “I would like to thank hereditary peers from all parties and none for their work in the House of Lords over many years.
“Whatever views people may have of this constitutional change, it is sad to say goodbye to friends, who in many cases have contributed significantly to debate and scrutiny and to our institutional memory.
“Recognising their contribution is not about party politics but acknowledging the value of service and commitment, and I am proud to do so and to thank them.”