A man from Sudan has been charged with attempted murder over a knife attack in Belfast, which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described as “horrific” and “abhorrent”.

By Jacob Paul

A heroic dad who fought off the Belfast knife attacker with a hurling stick says it was simply his “natural reaction” to intervene.

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Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, from west Belfast, has been lauded for his efforts in helping fight off a knifeman with a hurling stick. He said on Wedensday he hoped anyone else would do the same. In video footage of his heroics, Mr Tighearnán is shown hitting the attacker with his hurl before he and others pull him off the victim. He said it was “pure chance” that he chose to take a shortcut to the petrol station following a hurling practice session, with the stick kept in the boot of his car. Read more: Twelve police officers injured in second night of Belfast violence as NI Secretary condemns 'violent thugs' Read more: Belfast stabbing victim was 'held hostage and set on fire' as drugs gang tortured him in Scottish flat

Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, from west Belfast, has been lauded for his efforts in helping fight off a knifeman with a hurling stick. Picture: Social Media

Mr Tighearnán told Good Morning Britain: "There was blood everywhere. So the first thing is… that man needs help. “It’s a natural reaction for what I feel is me. And most people who I know would also do the same.” A crowdfunder has been set up for Mr Tighearnán after he intervened while 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie was being attacked in the Kinnaird Avenue of the Northern Irish capital on Monday night. Mr Tighearnán: “I would love to see him (Stephen) and see how he’s recovering. “I did speak to family they thanked me. I received a message from another family. I haven’t been able to speak directly to him. “If it was any of our family we’d hope they’d do the same. We’re just grateful we could intervene when we could.”

It comes as rioters again took to the streets in the Northern Irish capital for the second night in the wake of an alleged attack by Sudanese suspect Hadi Alodid. Footage showed rioters wearing face coverings and all-black outfits, advancing towards police on Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, and attempting to hit officers with bricks and other projectiles. Some rioters could be seen kicking police vehicles, although the demonstrators retreated after a water cannon was used. Videos shared on social media showed protesters attempting to march to the Chimney Corner Hotel, with riot police and several vans being deployed to manage the demonstrations.The suspect has been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted stabbing murder of Mr Ogilvie, threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife. Mr Tighearnán said: “Everyone is entitled to their right to protest." But he warned: “When it turns violent, then you lose sight of the protest and what it stands for. “We’ve had a shop that’s been there 15 or 20 years, maybe longer, and it’s premises have been ruined.“Burning a bus in Belfast costs thousands and it took so many years to build.” The Ogilvie family said they have been left feeling ‘disgusted” by the unrest sweeping across Belfast in the wake of the attack as they called for calm.

They said: "We need privacy to focus on our family right now, without cameras or people speculating about what happened.​ "If you know anything at all about the attack, or saw anything strange near Kinnaird Avenue, please go to the police.​"Thank you for respecting our privacy." It has been revealed that the suspect from Sudan has leave to remain in the UK until 2028. He entered the UK in 2023 and was granted refugee status the same year. According to the Home Office, he claimed to have entered the UK via the Common Travel Area, the passport-free travel zone that includes the Republic of Ireland, the UK, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. Police initially said they believed the suspect in custody was from Somalia, but later clarified that he is Sudanese.

The incident has been condemned across the political parties offering praise to locals who intervened to stop the attack. Picture: Getty

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation and expressions of concern across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland and beyond. The leaders of the five largest parties at Stormont issued a joint statement in response to the attack. Sinn Féin vice president and Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Mr Robinson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Jon Burrows and SDLP leader Claire Hanna said they were “united in our condemnation of the horrific incident in North Belfast last night”. “There is no place in our society for this kind of brutality,” they said. “Our immediate thoughts are with the victim and his family, and we hope he makes a full and complete recovery. “Our thoughts are also with those eyewitnesses to the incident, as well as those brave members of the public who intervened. “We recognise the distress and fear this incident will cause within the local community. “We urge people not to share the deeply disturbing images or videos, as their graphic nature would only serve to retraumatise those involved.”

The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening.



I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.



My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 9, 2026