The bus driver's action was described as "very daring and courageous, but also very dangerous".

Police investigators work on the tarmac with a robot capable of defusing explosives near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A bus driver knocked an explosive-laden drone out of the air, potentially preventing an attack this week at a German airport that serves as a major NATO and cargo logistics hub, a senior lawmaker said on Friday.

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The man spotted the drone flying low while he was working at Leipzig/Halle airport late on Tuesday, then kicked out at it in what CDU spokesman Detlef Seif described as a courageous but dangerous act. The drone, which prosecutors said was equipped with professional explosives and a detonator, then reportedly crashed nearby. Federal prosecutors have launched a counterterrorism probe into what they say was a serious attack that could have impacted foreign and domestic security. The incursion was reported on Wednesday. Seif, from Germany's governing CU party, has so far given the most detailed account to date of how the drone was spotted and stopped. Read more: Drone loaded with explosive found near Ukrainian plane at German airport Read more: ‘I showed them the vegetables’: Russian drone hunts market trader in 'human safari' through Kherson before exploding in fireball

Detlef Seif, Member of the German Bundestag. Picture: Getty

Authorities have not named the man or said where the drone came from and how it managed to get into a restricted part of the airport. Leipzig/Halle is the main operational base for NATO's Strategic Airlift International Solution, known as SALIS, which uses Antonovs to deliver equipment to strengthen the defence pact's eastern flank among other missions. It is also used by logistics companies including DHL . German authorities have in the past accused Moscow of carrying out hybrid attacks — incidents of aggression that fall short of acts of war. Moscow has denied those accusations. Russia's embassy in Berlin did not respond to a request for comment on the Leipzig/Halle drone incident. German media reported that the drone was found close to several Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo airplanes, among the world's biggest freighters. Police were seen collecting evidence near one of the planes early on Wednesday.

Airport workers reportedly discovered a drone on the tarmac. Picture: Getty