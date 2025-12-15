Footage shows the 17-year-old victim walking alone after finishing a shift at a theatre in Swindon when she was approached by Abdulmawal Ibrahim Adam

By Frankie Elliott

A hero bus passenger was caught on camera saving a teenage girl from being kidnapped by a Sudanese migrant as she walked home from work.

Footage shows the 17-year-old victim walking alone after finishing a shift at a theatre in Swindon when she was approached by Abdulmawal Ibrahim Adam. After aggressively trying to engage her in conversation, the teenager desperately tried to flag down passing cars for help. Read more: Home Office breached immigration detainees’ human rights, judge rules Read more: Children's mentor convicted of 14 charges of sexual assault against former students

The attacker then terrifyingly attempted to grab the "petrified" young woman and drag her across the road. But her screams for help were heard by a hero bus passenger, who noticed the scuffle and jumped off to come to her rescue. He chased her would-be kidnapper away in front of members of the public, who have commended him for his bravery. After being chased off, Adam tried engaging with another woman and attempted to follow her before she also got away from him. Adam, 28, a Sudanese national living in Swindon, was jailed for four years and one month after admitting to the attempted kidnap. He will serve an extended licence totalling seven years. The victim told Swindon Crown Court: "I remember how I was before this happened. "It was like I wasn't even aware that bad things could happen in the world, and I felt confident in myself to walk out the house every day at any time of day or night. "I remember not being afraid to be outside or to constantly think about people's intentions around me while in public. "I never would have believed this had happened to me and I never fully connected myself to when women say they don't feel safe to walk at night, but I understand now."

