Captain Smit Machchhar heroically managed to let passengers into the cockpit to take over the controls despite his wounds. Picture: Modi via YouTube/Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

The hero Flydubai captain who fought off a savage knife attack by his co-pilot has spoken out for the first time since Wednesday's suspected hijacking attempt.

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Smit Machchhar told India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he kept fighting after being stabbed multiple times because he could not “let everybody else die". “In that moment, I was fighting for my life,” Mr Machchhar told the PM in a video call on Friday. “I was so severely wounded that I had fallen down […] at that time, I was thinking, what if I don’t get up?” The Indian national, one of the two pilots of the Flydubai jet headed to Tel Aviv, heroically managed to let passengers into the cockpit to take over the controls despite his wounds. Read more: Pilot who thwarted 'Israel's 9/11' was 'stabbed in head' and had 'arm split in two' by knife-attacking colleague aboard hijacked flight Read more: Pictured: Hero pilot who saved 174 aboard Israel-bound flight after being stabbed by cockpit colleague