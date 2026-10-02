‘I couldn’t let everybody else die’: Hero captain who saved 174 passengers after being stabbed by co-pilot breaks silence
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The hero Flydubai captain who fought off a savage knife attack by his co-pilot has spoken out for the first time since Wednesday's suspected hijacking attempt.
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Smit Machchhar told India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he kept fighting after being stabbed multiple times because he could not “let everybody else die".
“In that moment, I was fighting for my life,” Mr Machchhar told the PM in a video call on Friday.
“I was so severely wounded that I had fallen down […] at that time, I was thinking, what if I don’t get up?”
The Indian national, one of the two pilots of the Flydubai jet headed to Tel Aviv, heroically managed to let passengers into the cockpit to take over the controls despite his wounds.
Read more: Pilot who thwarted 'Israel's 9/11' was 'stabbed in head' and had 'arm split in two' by knife-attacking colleague aboard hijacked flight
Read more: Pictured: Hero pilot who saved 174 aboard Israel-bound flight after being stabbed by cockpit colleague
The captain of more than 13 years was hailed by Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "true hero" for helping to foil the attempted hijacking.
Mr Machchhar was badly injured while trying to fend off the attacker.
Footage from onboard showed a gruesome scene, with blood smeared across the cockpit and the seriously wounded pilot lying on the floor next to his attacker.
Mr Machchhar told the Indian prime minister he was on the ground in cockpit when he realised the plane was going down.
“And I knew in that moment – one last push, Smit! Just do it. The door is right there,” he said.
“And even at that time, he was beating me up.”
“And then I just opened it […] and then everybody came,” he said, referencing the passengers who rushed into the cockpit and restrained his attacker.
“I was doing this for my life, but at the same time, I knew that I couldn’t let everybody else die.”