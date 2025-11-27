Hero fireman who allowed firefighters to say ‘fireman’ loses unfair dismissal case
A hero firefighter who was disciplined for not admonishing colleagues for using the term ‘fireman’ has lost his unfair dismissal case.
Fireman Simon Bailey was given a written warning in July 2023 after failing to challenge staff who used the term ‘fireman’.
A female colleague had complained about the behaviour - in part because he and his colleagues frequently used the term ‘fireman’ which she said was an ‘outdated’ and 'sexist' term.
The woman who brought the complaint, former England rugby player Sasha Acheson, complained about use of the term - and went on to be awarded a payout of more than £52,000 while Mr Bailey was reprimanded.
An employment tribunal ruled in December 2023 that Ms Acheson had been subject to sex discrimination, harassment on the grounds of sex, harassment on the grounds of sexual orientation, victimisation and unfair dismissal.
It found she had been subjected to “persistent” derogatory and offensive comments from two managers at the service, and she told the tribunal that the workplace culture at the service was openly misogynistic and discriminatory.
After being reprimanded, Mr Bailey took time off work on sick leave, then resigned from his role as watch manager at Avon Fire and Rescue Service, then launched an unfair dismissal case claiming constructive dismissal.
However an employment tribunal has now ruled that bosses had been ‘reasonable’ to reprimand him for his lack of action on Ms Acheson’s complaint.
After Ms Acheson brought her complaint, Mr Bailey was taken to a disciplinary hearing in June 2023 for “failing to challenge inappropriate, stereotypical, demeaning and/or offensive comments” and was given a 12-month final written warning, but was not demoted.
He took his case for unfair dismissal to an employment tribunal in July 2025 at Bristol magistrates’ court.
Ruling he had not been unfairly dismissed, Employment Judge Richard Woodhead said: “It is clear to me that, in imposing the sanction that it did on [Mr Bailey], the Fire Service did not act in a way calculated to destroy or seriously damage the relationship of trust and confidence with [Mr Bailey].”
Mr Bailey worked for Avon Fire & Rescue Service between October 1996 until his resignation in September 2023, and had previously been commended for bravery.