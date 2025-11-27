Simon Bailey, 58, lost his unfair dismissal case. Picture: .

By Asher McShane

A hero firefighter who was disciplined for not admonishing colleagues for using the term ‘fireman’ has lost his unfair dismissal case.

Fireman Simon Bailey was given a written warning in July 2023 after failing to challenge staff who used the term 'fireman'. A female colleague had complained about the behaviour - in part because he and his colleagues frequently used the term 'fireman' which she said was an 'outdated' and 'sexist' term. The woman who brought the complaint, former England rugby player Sasha Acheson, complained about use of the term - and went on to be awarded a payout of more than £52,000 while Mr Bailey was reprimanded. An employment tribunal ruled in December 2023 that Ms Acheson had been subject to sex discrimination, harassment on the grounds of sex, harassment on the grounds of sexual orientation, victimisation and unfair dismissal.

Ms Acheson complained to Mr Bailey about her manager’s behaviour but described him as being ‘shell-shocked’ by the complaint. Picture: .