Yonathan Elkouby dropped everything and ran to his car to drive to the scene where a knifeman attacked two Jewish men.

The suspect was Tasered and arrested after stabbing two. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A hero volunteer who told of confronting the knifeman who hospitalised two Jewish men in a terror attack in Golders Green has said his only thoughts were of protecting others as the suspect came towards him.

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Yonathan Elkouby, 33, who volunteers for Jewish community security group Shomrim, said he was at work in Hendon on Wednesday when he heard on his radio that a man had a knife. Mr Elkouby, who works in sales and lives close to where the stabbings of two Jewish men took place, said he dropped everything and ran to his car to drive to the scene. The married father-of-five said that the attacker was trying to “hit anyone he could” as he blocked the suspect with his car before helping police officers detain him. “At one point, the guy came towards me with the knife, and what was most important to me was actually making sure others were safe," he told the Press Association. He added:“I didn’t actually think about myself there and then, I was more thinking about other people, making sure they’re safe and making sure I can help the police tackle down the person, to make sure he’s unable to do anything. Read more: Watch shocking moment police officers confront suspected Golders Green terrorist who refuses to drop knife Read more: Timeline of recent attacks against Jewish community as two stabbed in terrorist incident

Local residents look on from outside a cordoned off area in the Golders Green after the stabbing. Picture: Getty

“At that moment, I had no idea that two people had been stabbed, all I knew was the guy had a knife." Two Jewish men, aged 76 and 34, named by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis as Nachman Moshe ben Chaya Sarah and Moshe Ben Baila, were stabbed shortly after 11am. Both are being treated in hospital. “Afterwards when I think about it, it was quite traumatising, because I was thinking the guy did come towards me, he was going towards the police, to all the people around him, trying to basically hit anyone that he could,”Mr Elkouby said. The volunteer added that he held the attacker’s legs and one of his hands while the man was on the ground, after police officers had Tasered him. The Metropolitan Police has released shocking footage filmed on body-worn cameras of the build-up to his arrest.

Mr Elkouby said that although his only thoughts at the time were of protecting people, after the man was arrested he realised how “lucky” he was not to have been injured. Mr Elkouby added: “Things are being done to protect us but not enough that’s actually able to prevent these things. “I do give credit to the police, I think one of the reasons they were there so fast is because they were around, you do see them more around in the Jewish communities.” Ben Grossnass, also a Shomrim volunteer, said: “We got a phone call to the hotline at 11.20am this morning, we were on the scene within a minute-and-a-half of the phone call. “I saw a lot of shock in the street and the attacker was having CPR, I think he went into cardiac arrest after being tasered. “There is a lot of hate in society and antisemitism. “There are ways the Government can crack down on this and it is time they did that.”

Police investigate a cordoned off area in the Golders Green. Picture: Getty