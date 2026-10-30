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A 58-year-old man has been stabbed in a north London Boots while attempting to stop a shoplifter, police said.

The hero member of the public was reportedly trying to stop the shoplifter from leaving the pharmacy on Kilburn High Road when he was attacked on Friday morning.

He was found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and efforts are ongoing to find a suspect.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 10:30hrs officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a pharmacy in Kilburn High Road, NW6.

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