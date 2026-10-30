Have-a-go-hero, 58, knifed in high street branch of Boots while 'trying to stop shoplifter'
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A 58-year-old man has been stabbed in a north London Boots while attempting to stop a shoplifter, police said.
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The hero member of the public was reportedly trying to stop the shoplifter from leaving the pharmacy on Kilburn High Road when he was attacked on Friday morning.
He was found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and efforts are ongoing to find a suspect.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 10:30hrs officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a pharmacy in Kilburn High Road, NW6.
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“Officers responded alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a 58-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries were deemed non-life changing.
"The 58-year-old member of the public is understood to have intervened alongside the store's security staff to prevent a shoplifter from leaving the pharmacy.
“There have been no arrests at this time, but urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect.”
A London Ambulance Service Spokesperson said:“We were called at 10:29am today (30 October) to reports of a stabbing on Kilburn High Road.
“We sent an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car. We treated a patient at the scene before taking him to a local hospital”.