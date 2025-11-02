Police commend 'hero' rail worker fighting for life as British man, 32, now sole suspect
The LNER member 'helped save many lives' according to police investigating the stabbing
A 'hero' rail worker remains in a life-threatening condition after the Huntingdon train attack as a 32-year-old British man remains the sole suspect, police have confirmed.
The British Transport Police said on Sunday afternoon that a 32-year-old man from Peterborough remains under investigation on suspicion of attempted murder.
Another man, 35, from London, was arrested but has been released without charge.
Officers also recovered a knife at the scene.
Five casualties have since been discharged from hospital and one remains in a life-threatening condition, who is confirmed to be a member of LNER rail staff.
The employee was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker whose actions were described as 'nothing short of heroric,' police say.
Detectives reviewing CCTV from the train said it was clear his actions were "nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives."
Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.
"As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack.
"This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact.
"My thoughts and those of everyone in British Transport Police are with those injured and their families – especially the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.
"Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives.
"My thanks to the public for their patience while we continue our investigation at Huntingdon station.
"We hope that we will be able to support GTR in reopening the station soon. “Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25."
David Horne, Managing Director of LNER said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday's incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family.
"I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they provided to those injured.
"I would also like to recognise the driver, crew and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions.
"This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days we will continue to cooperate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time."