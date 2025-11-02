A 'hero' rail worker remains in a life-threatening condition after the Huntingdon train attack as a 32-year-old British man remains the sole suspect, police have confirmed.

The British Transport Police said on Sunday afternoon that a 32-year-old man from Peterborough remains under investigation on suspicion of attempted murder.

Another man, 35, from London, was arrested but has been released without charge.

Officers also recovered a knife at the scene.

Five casualties have since been discharged from hospital and one remains in a life-threatening condition, who is confirmed to be a member of LNER rail staff.

The employee was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker whose actions were described as 'nothing short of heroric,' police say.

Detectives reviewing CCTV from the train said it was clear his actions were "nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives."

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

"As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack.