Daniel Kibblewhite was detained by police dog Stan. Picture: Wiltshire police

By Frankie Elliott

A heroic police dog managed to chase down and bite a reckless driver who thought he had evaded officers after abandoning his car on a farm and fleeing on foot.

Daniel Kibblewhite, 31, was pursued by officers in Bathampton, Wiltshire, who wanted to speak to him about a list of outstanding offences related to a separate investigation. As part of his attempts to evade police, the wanted man reached speeds of more than 100mph on Bradford Road and dangerously overtook cars on blind bends into oncoming traffic. His shocking driving on July 10 almost worked as the officers lost sight of him as he drove through Sally in the Woods.

However, his plan was undone when officers spotted a huge dust cloud in a roadside farm. When they drove into the complex, workers informed them that the suspect's vehicle had driven round the back of a large warehouse. After being seen walking away from the vehicle, Kibblewhite ran out of sight from police and hid in an empty horsebox. But he was found by police dog Stan who, despite Kibbuewhite's best attempts to flee, detained him with his teeth. This allowed officers to catch up and arrest him. Kibblewhite, of Castle View, Westbury, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

