CCTV during the attack showed him acting "nothing short of heroic" as he shielded passengers from the rampaging knifeman

Eyewitnesses have praised his courageous actions, and the British Transport Police described his response as “nothing short of heroic,” crediting him with saving multiple lives. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The hero who was left seriously ill after he stepped in to save multiple lives during the horror knife attack that unfolded on a train to London has reportedly regained consciousness .

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Samir Zitouni, 48, was injured while trying to protect passengers during the mass stabbing on Saturday's 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross. He was left in a critical but stable condition - but is now understood to have spoken with family members for the first time since the attack. A GoFundMe page for the hero worker has raised nearly £40,000 towards its £50,000 target, just a week after the attack unfolded. A message on the page reads: "Sam's family continue to be deeply grateful for all of your kind messages, generosity, and support. "His wife has shared the wonderful news that Sam woke up briefly yesterday, and she was able to speak with him for a short time. "This is a truly positive step forward, though there is still a long journey ahead in his recovery. "Thank you all for continuing to keep Sam and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Your kindness means the world to them." Mr Zitouni, known to many as Sam, worked at LNER for over 20 years as a Customer Experience Host. David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: "In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him. "His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery." Read More: Huntingdon train suspect 'linked to string of knife crimes' hours before attack

The LNER Azuma train, on which a mass stabbing took place, is driven away from Huntingdon Station. Picture: Getty

Mr Zitouni's family added: "We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery. "The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible. We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage. The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us – he’s always been a hero." Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy, of British Transport Police (BTP), said CCTV from the train showed the man's actions "were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people's lives". Four other people remain in hospital after the attack. Last week, Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with 10 counts of attempted murder.

Police and other emergency responders attend to Huntingdon Station. Picture: Getty

He was also charged with one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of a bladed article. Police are looking into claims Williams is 'linked to three other knife crimes' the day before. Separately, Williams is charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article over an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of Saturday, where a victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife. He allegedly used a “large kitchen knife” in both attacks, according to court documents. The investigation by British Transport Police into the train attack will include the stabbing of the 14-year-old and the incident at the barber’s shop. Williams appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday flanked by four security officers.

Wearing a grey police-issued tracksuit, the suspect spoke only to confirm his name and age. He told the judge he had "no fixed abode' when asked for his address and was not asked to enter his pleas. District judge Ken Sheraton remanded Williams into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1. Saturday’s attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station. Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service and it was diverted to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. Cambridgeshire Police referred itself to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to the incidents in Peterborough. The watchdog said it did not meet the criteria for a referral.

Stephen Crean was stabbed six times by the suspect. Picture: Alamy

Another hero who confronted the Huntingdon train attacker, sustaining multiple injuries in the process, has described the moment he tried to stop the “crazed” knifeman’s rampage. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Stephen Crean, from London, opened up about challenging the knifeman, who left ten people with life-threatening injuries when he launched the attack on a train service from Doncaster to London King's Cross on Saturday. As the pair struggled, the attacker hauntingly asked Stephen, “Do you want to die?” “I was sitting down and the doors opened and there was a lot of shouting and then quite a few people ran past,” he told LBC. He then turned and saw the knifeman “waving an oversized” blade. Stephen then began moving down the carriage, seeing other survivors lock themselves in toilets as they attempted to escape the attacker.

Scunthorpe United defender Jonathan Gjoshe was on board the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross when the horrific incident took place at Huntingdon. Picture: Scunthorpe