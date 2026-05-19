The security guard, who has been identified as father of eight, was shot dead alongside two others - with the two suspected gunmen found dead by police with self-inflicted wounds

'Heroic' security guard died 'saving lives' - as two teenage gunmen who opened fire on California mosque named. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

A security guard who was shot dead by two suspected teenage gunmen at a California mosque has been hailed a 'hero' by authorities - as he was revealed to be a father of eight.

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Community members at the mosque in Clairemont, San Diego, identified the victim as a security guard named Amin Abdullah - a father to eight children, who "saved lives" as the shooting unfurled. Mr Abdullah was one of three men to die after two shooters opened fire on the mosque, with the the two teenage suspects found dead with self-inflicted injuries in a nearby carpark. The suspects have since been named as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Velasquez, law enforcement officials have confirmed. It comes as it was revealed that the mother of the suspect alerted police to the threat posed by her teenage son and his friend hours before the fatal attack took place. Read more: Trump delays planned Iran attacks but warns of 'full, large-scale assault' if no deal reached Read more: Scorched earth: Trump wants helipad at White House to stop powerful new Marine One chopper from burning the lawn

'Heroic' security guard died 'saving lives' - as two teenage gunmen who opened fire on California mosque named. Picture: Social Media

Several people embrace one another after at San Diego mosque shooting. Picture: Getty

The security guard "undoubtedly, he saved lives today," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl confirmed. They added that the guard "played a pivotal role" in preventing the attack from being "much worse". San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl stated: "It's fair to say his actions were heroic." Fellow security guard Anees Faraj revealed that the Mr Abdullah had worked at the mosque for more than a decade and had eight children. He added that three men died at the Islamic Center [sic] in what is being treated as a hate crime by the FBI.

A vehicle's hatch and doors are opened near where a body of one of the shooters was placed near the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. Picture: Alamy

Chief Wahl said: "Our hearts go out to the families that are in this moment being notified of what has happened to their loved ones". The chief added that the shooters were found dead inside a vehicle near the mosque, with wounds that are thought to be self-inflicted. It comes as tributes and flowers were laid close to the scene, with one message describing Mr Abdullah as “the nicest man you’ll ever meet".

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said that three men died at the Islamic Center [sic] in what is being treated as a hate crime by the FBI. Picture: Getty

People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Picture: Alamy

The police department said: "The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized [sic]." Injured people have reportedly been taken to the local Sharp Memorial Hospital, which says it has activated its disaster protocols. Law enforcement swarmed to the mosque after emergency services were called following reports of gunshots.

Islamic center of San Diego active shooter. Picture: Getty