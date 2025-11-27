A heroin smuggler who argued that he was framed by another man who borrowed his jumper has been jailed for nine years.

Jon-Paul Clark, 44, from Liverpool, organised an importation of 40kg of heroin with conspirator Rajesh Bakshi, 57, of East Lothian.

Their load, which had a street value of £4 million, was stopped at Dover in June 2022 and investigators found Clark’s DNA on the packaging as well as Bakshi’s fingerprints.

Bakshi admitted smuggling the Class A drug but Clark tried to claim to the jury at Canterbury Crown Court that his DNA was present because Bakshi was wearing his jumper, implying he had been framed.

Bakshi was also jailed for 10 years.

