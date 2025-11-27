Heroin smuggler who claimed 'he was framed by man who borrowed his jumper' jailed
Jon-Paul Clark organised an importation of 40kg of heroin with conspirator Rajesh Bakshi
A heroin smuggler who argued that he was framed by another man who borrowed his jumper has been jailed for nine years.
Jon-Paul Clark, 44, from Liverpool, organised an importation of 40kg of heroin with conspirator Rajesh Bakshi, 57, of East Lothian.
Their load, which had a street value of £4 million, was stopped at Dover in June 2022 and investigators found Clark’s DNA on the packaging as well as Bakshi’s fingerprints.
Bakshi admitted smuggling the Class A drug but Clark tried to claim to the jury at Canterbury Crown Court that his DNA was present because Bakshi was wearing his jumper, implying he had been framed.
Bakshi was also jailed for 10 years.
Clark’s and Bakshi’s phones were both identified as travelling in Holland and Belgium in the days leading up to the seizure.
National Crime Agency officers found a photo of Clark and Bakshi together on Clark’s phone taken just days before the drugs were intercepted. Texts were also found of Clark asking Bakshi for cash in the weeks following the seizure.
Bakshi has multiple previous convictions including conspiring and being involved with the supply of a controlled drug.
Jules Harriman, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “My officers built a solid case against Clark who clearly tried to pull the wool over the jury’s eyes.
“There was clear evidence of his guilt and the jury saw through his attempts to cheat justice.
“Both offenders didn’t have the slightest care for the impact class A drugs have on our communities. The NCA, working with partners at home and abroad, will continue to do everything possible to fight the threat of Class A drugs.”