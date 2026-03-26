Police in the UK have reopened an investigation into sex abuse allegations made against influencer Andrew Tate.

Hertfordshire Constabulary made the decision to reinvestigate the alleged rape and sexual assault offences which were reported to the force between 2014 and 2015.

The decision comes a day after the Independent Office for Police Conduct said a former detective constable could face gross misconduct proceedings for “alleged failures to properly investigate” the case.

The force said in a statement: “We are committed to doing what is right and ensuring that allegations of such a serious nature are properly, thoroughly and fully investigated, no matter how long ago they occurred."

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