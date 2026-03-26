Police reopen sex abuse probe into influencer Andrew Tate
Police in the UK have reopened an investigation into sex abuse allegations made against influencer Andrew Tate.
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Hertfordshire Constabulary made the decision to reinvestigate the alleged rape and sexual assault offences which were reported to the force between 2014 and 2015.
The decision comes a day after the Independent Office for Police Conduct said a former detective constable could face gross misconduct proceedings for “alleged failures to properly investigate” the case.
The force said in a statement: “We are committed to doing what is right and ensuring that allegations of such a serious nature are properly, thoroughly and fully investigated, no matter how long ago they occurred."
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Three women made allegations against Tate to the force, but the case was closed in 2019 after a four-year investigation.
In a joint statement, the three alleged victims said: “It is long overdue for Hertfordshire Constabulary to reopen the investigation into our allegations of rape, sexual abuse and assault by Andrew Tate.
“We have never stopped our search for justice following what we believe was the police’s failure to adequately investigate what happened between 2013 and 2015.”