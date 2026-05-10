LBC callers consider why the Prime Minister is so unpopular as Labour suffer local election defeat.

LBC callers analyse Keir Starmer's increasing unpopularity with the public as Labour lose control of previous strongholds.

0:00 | Emma calls out Starmer's 'hypocrisy and dishonesty'

0:46 | Anthony: 'He's like a donut... all edge, no centre'

3:02 | Colin reckons people don't like Starmer just because 'he's there'

3:36 | Jane says Sir Keir doesn't 'come across as human'

5:50 | Wesley argues people don't appreciate what Labour have achieved

9:29 | Stuart: The PM's job is a poison chalice

This debate comes as the first Labour MP threatened Keir Starmer with a leadership challenge if no cabinet minister steps forward by Monday.