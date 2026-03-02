Pete Hegseth warned that 'war is hell and it always will be' and said the US was working to crush the Islamic regime in Iran

Pete Hegseth speaking on Monday following the US strikes on Iran. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed the US "didn't start the war" with Iran but said "under President Trump we will finish it."

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building after Iranian authorities said it was targeted in the attacks. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

He also claimed the US had given Iran "every chance" to agree to a resolution on its nuclear programme, but said they "were not negotiating and were stalling." He said that "Iran was building powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions." "We hope the Iranian people take advantage of this incredible opportunity," he added. "This is not Iraq, this is not endless. Our generation knows better and so does this President. "War is hell and always will be. Our grateful nation honours the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured – the absolute best of America." Three US fighter jets were shot down by Kuwaiti air defences in an apparent friendly fire incident on Sunday evening, the US Central Command confirmed. In its statement, Central Command confirmed that all six aircrew had ejected safely, and are in stable condition after being recovered.

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

A Kuwaiti Defence Ministry spokesman confirmed multiple US military planes crashed in the early hours of Monday morning. The US military said: "Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation." Three US military service members were also killed in action in the Middle East after a warship was struck by Iran in retaliation to the US-Israeli strikes. Hegseth also confirmed there were no American soldiers on the ground in Iran but hinted they could send troops in the future. He said: "We won’t go into the exercise of what we will or won’t do. We'll go as far as we need to go."