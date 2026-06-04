The two sides had agreed last month to a ceasefire but hostilities had continued

Strikes have continued to rain down on Lebanon. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Hezbollah has strongly rejected the terms of a US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon hours after an agreement had seemingly been struck.

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The Lebanese armed group said negotiations had been "futile" and "humiliating" for the country and has been “completely rejected by broad segments of the Lebanese people.” Naim Qassem, leader of the Iran-back group, slammed the talks as shameless as he branded the Washington declaration "a roadmap for the annihilation of a section of the Lebanese people and the enslavement of the rest." "As long as the occupation exists, the resistance will continue," he said in a statement on Thursday. He added: “What we are concerned about is an end to the aggression, ceasefire and Israel’s withdrawal. “We did not make any commitment to any party to stop resisting as long as there is occupation.” Read more: Republicans break with Trump to approve measure to prevent him from resuming Iran war without Congress Read more: Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons, as Trump reveals he'll 'probably meet' the new Ayatollah

A view of damaged vehicles in the area following the Israeli airstrike, violating the ceasefire agreement in Houmine town of Nabatieh, Lebanon on June 3, 2026. Picture: Mohamad Zanaty/Anadolu via Getty Images

It comes just hours after the Trump administration claimed Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire to end hostilities, marking what seemed to be an apparent boost to hopes for a broader deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran. The Lebanese president said on June 4, that an agreement on implementing a ceasefire announced in Washington after talks with Israel was the "last chance" to reach a comprehensive truce. Envoys from Israel and Lebanon held a fourth round of US-brokered talks in Washington on June 3, agreeing to implement a ceasefire hinged on Hezbollah halting its attacks. Tehran, which had conditioned any deal with the US in part on an end to fighting between Israel and Lebanon, earlier struck Kuwait, damaging its airport and injuring dozens, while the US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia and the evacuation of all its operatives from the South Litani Sector, a joint statement released by the US State Department said following negotiations in Washington. The two sides had agreed last month to a ceasefire but hostilities had continued. Israel invaded Lebanon in March in pursuit of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which fired across the border in support of Tehran. The attacks on Kuwait and in the strait are the latest to test a shaky ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran, sending oil prices up nearly 2 per cent, as the strait remains largely closed more than three months after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Flights at Kuwait International Airport were suspended after an Iranian drone and missile attack damaged airport facilities and diplomatic missions, killing one person and injuring more than 60 others, Kuwaiti authorities and state media said. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways later resumed flights after taking safety measures, the civil aviation authority said. Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said they did not fire at Kuwait's airport and blamed the destruction on US interceptor missiles that failed to hit their targets, according to Iranian state media. The US military said that was not accurate, and that Iranian drones targeted the airport deliberately. Earlier, Iranian media reported the Revolutionary Guards had attacked the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a US airbase, as well as a vessel identified as Panaya.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (C) inspecting the damaged airport after an attack, in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, on June 3, 2026. Picture: Office of Prime Minister/Handout via Xinhua

US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied its bases had been hit and said Iranian ballistic missiles failed to strike their targets in the region. CENTCOM said it had carried out a new round of "defensive strikes" in southern Iran, targeted missile launch sites and Iranian boats seeking to lay mines, and conducted strikes on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz after attempted Iranian attacks. Since the US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, Tehran has repeatedly attacked targets in the Gulf region, home to US military bases. Hostilities have periodically flared up in recent weeks despite a ceasefire agreed in early April, as the US has pushed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which handled roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war. Last week, Iran and the US signalled progress towards a tentative initial agreement to halt the war and reopen the strait, but the two sides have yet to sign off on the deal, which would leave more complex negotiations for later. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen on Wednesday that talks had not been cut off but no progress had been made.

Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter (L), US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa (2R) and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh (R) listen as State Department Chief of Staff Daniel Holler speaks. Picture: Oliver Contreras / AFP via Getty Images

Smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the village of Arnoun on June 3, 2026. Picture: AFP via Getty Images