Youth unemployment is likely to be even higher than official statistics, according to the Children’s Commissioner who has warned of a “blind spot” with tens of thousands of young people “slipping through the cracks”. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Youth unemployment is likely to be even higher than official statistics, according to the Children’s Commissioner who has warned of a “blind spot” with tens of thousands of young people “slipping through the cracks”.

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Dame Rachel de Souza estimated some 42,000 16 and 17-year-olds are enrolled in colleges but attending less than half the time, meaning they are effectively disengaged from education but remain outside official figures. The number of young people – aged 16-24 – not in education, employment or training (Neets) topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade, fuelling calls for more help to get young people into work. There was a decrease in the most recent figures, published in August, which showed an estimated 981,000 Neets in April to June, which was a fall of 30,000 compared to the first quarter of the year. However, the figure was still 30,000 higher than a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.

Dame Rachel’s office has now obtained figures from further education settings – which she said are not required to report to the Department for Education on attendance in the same way as schools. Responses from 262 of England’s 290 college groups suggested 28,528 young people aged 16 and 17 were severely absent – meaning they missed half the sessions they were expected to attend – from further education settings in spring this year. Her office extrapolated the data across all college groups in England and estimated this represents around 41,995 students being severely absent. The data also showed that more than half (52.2%) of college students were persistently absent – meaning they had an attendance below 90%. Colleges told her office that barriers preventing young people from attending college included mental health difficulties, poverty and financial hardship, transport problems, caring responsibilities, paid work and the transition from school to college, as well as previous negative experiences of education. Dame Rachel recommended attendance data for 16 and 17-year-olds across all state-funded education providers, including further education colleges, should be collected; more support for young people facing barriers to attendance, greater support for young people moving into work; and free bus travel being extended to all children.