Apologising to the public for 'crashing' Reddit, the responses follow Burnham's appearance on Tonight with Andrew Marr, which saw him tell LBC of his plans to shake-up the tax system

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kemi Badenoch has ordered Andy Burnham to 'come out of hiding' after the Tory leader questioned the PM-in-waiting as he answered questions on Reddit.

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"Hi Andy, Kemi here. Whilst you’re answering softball questions on Reddit, I’ve been in Yorkshire answering questions from the press," Badenoch wrote. "You’re going to be Prime Minister soon so it’s time to start acting like one," Badenoch continued. "Come out from hiding, face a proper press conference and submit yourself to scrutiny and some tough questions." In response, Burnham responded: "Fair challenge, Kemi - but don’t forget it’s only two weeks since I faced questions from 74,000 members of the public in Makerfield!" On Thursday, the MP for Makerfield sent a message to the City and UK business owners, suggesting that he could slash business rates for pubs and “prioritise the businesses that bring people together”.

Andy Burnham arriving ahead of an appearance on the Tonight with Andrew Marr show on LBC radio, from the Global studios at Millbank. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with Andrew Marr, the MP took questions on a number of different topics - from the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) to further details on his plans for 'No.10 North'. However, Mr Burnham told LBC that he remains “frustrated” by those criticising his economic policy, reiterating his "rock solid" track record in Manchester.

Among the questions faced by Andy Burnham from other forum members, one asked how he would deal with foreign policy as Prime Minister. Asked if he would provide the same level of support as Sir Keir Starmer had shown for Ukraine, Mr Burnham replied: “Yes 100%.”