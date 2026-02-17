The Met announced in December that membership of the Freemasons or similar organisations would be added to its declarable associations policy

By Rebecca Henrys

A bid by Freemasonry bodies to bring a legal challenge against the Metropolitan Police over its decision to force officers and staff to declare whether they are or have been Freemasons has been thrown out by a High Court judge.

Mr Justice Chamberlain said on Tuesday that the Met's decision "serves a legitimate aim, maintaining and enhancing public trust in policing, and is proportionate". Three bodies representing Freemasons in England, Wales, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands, as well as two serving police officers who are Freemasons, had sought to take legal action against the force at the High Court. It came after the Met announced in December that membership of the Freemasons or similar organisations would be added to its declarable associations policy. This means officers and staff were required to declare membership "past or present" of any organisation that is "hierarchical, has confidential membership and requires members to support and protect each other".

Around 400 Met officers and staff have already made declarations under the policy. In a 17-page ruling on Tuesday, Mr Justice Chamberlain said the grounds of the proposed legal challenge were not “reasonably arguable”. He said: “The purpose of such action, and therefore the purpose of the requirement to disclose the information, is the dual one of eliminating the potential for actual bias, where officers discharge their functions improperly, and perceived bias, where there is a perception or suspicion that officers are discharging their functions improperly. “In both cases, the requirement is, in my judgment, ‘designed to secure the proper exercise of the functions of a constable’. The contrary is not reasonably arguable.” The judge continued that the policy was not discriminatory or “unduly stigmatising” against Freemasons. He added that leaving the decision of whether to declare membership of the Freemasons to individual officers and staff on an “ad hoc basis” would not “achieve the object of maintaining or enhancing public trust”.

