An Eritrean man will not be deported to France on Wednesday under the Government’s "one in, one out" scheme after he won his High Court bid to have the removal temporarily blocked.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is bringing a legal claim against the Home Office, asking the court for a block on his removal. He was due to be on a flight to France at 9am on Wednesday. The Home Office defended the case, saying that it was reasonable to expect the man to claim asylum in France. On Tuesday evening, Mr Justice Sheldon said: “I am going to grant a short period of interim relief.” Read more: Second ‘one in, one out’ UK deportation flight takes off with no migrants on board Read more: 'One in, none out': Government can't say when first migrant flight will leave for France after two planes halted

The judgment came after a decision from the national referral mechanism (NRM) – which identifies and assesses victims of slavery and human trafficking – and the invitation from the NRM for the man to make further representations. Ministers agreed the pilot scheme with the French government in July as part of efforts to deter the record number of arrivals by small boat crossings so far this year. The first detentions of migrants took place last month as the deal came into force and they have been held at an immigration removal centre pending their removal from the country. Under the arrangement, the UK will send back to France asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to Britain. Despite the ongoing legal challenge, Downing Street insisted it expects deportations to begin "imminently", with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying "for obvious reasons we’re not going to get into a running commentary on operational details before that".

