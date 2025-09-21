Young adults are favouring high-fibre foods as TikTok influencers recommend eating 50-100g a day for health benefits.

“Fibremaxxing”, one of TikTok’s latest health trends, is seeing influencers recommend foods high in fibre content such as prunes, chia seeds and chickpeas.

Increased awareness of the health benefits of fibre, particularly in gut health, has seen an increase in influencers sharing recipes including these highly fibrous products.

Data from online supermarket Ocado showed sales of prunes were up 60% in the past year, with fruit and fibre cereal demands also rising 52%.

NHS guidelines say adults should aim to eat at least 30g of fibre a day - a figure that fewer than one in 20 currently meet. Children and teens typically need lower quantities.

Influencers pushing “fibremaxxing” suggest eating between 50 to 100g of fibre a day.