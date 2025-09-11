The weapon thought to have been used in the attack that killed right-wing influencer and close Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk has been found in a wooded area, the FBI has said.

He added that the agency "can't comment specifically on his face" as it remains part of the investigation, saying that it will be "released shortly".

Robert Bohls, the FBI special agent in charge of the case, said investigators have images of the shooter.

The gunman is thought to have jumped off the roof of the Utah university campus before fleeing into a neighbourhood.

Investigators also discovered and are analysing a "footwear impression, a paw print and a forearm imprint".

The high powered bolt-action rifle was recovered after the FBI tracked the suspect's movements.

"We're not sure how far he has gone yet," Special agent Bohls admittted.

Utah DPS Commissioner Beau Mason said the suspect "appears to be of college age".

Mr Kirk's death was announced by US President Donald Trump last night.

In the statement, Mr Trump said he was "filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk".

The 31-year-old prominent right-wing political commentator was shot in the neck 20 minutes into the Utah Campus student-sponsored event as he discussed mass shootings with the 3,000-strong audience.

He was pronounced dead in hospital around an hour later after being taken away by car.

Footage showed what appeared to be a lone figure, dressed in dark clothing, lying on the roof of a university building about 150 yards from where the conservative firebrand was speaking in front the students.

Two men were arrested at the scene but quickly released.

