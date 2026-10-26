Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her daughter, Lena Czepczor, were walking to the girl’s nursery in Leeds when they were hit by a white Audi TT on the A61 Scott Hall Road

Hardeep Bhachu (L) and Jasskamal Riyat (R) have been jailed. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Press Association

By Rebecca Henrys

Two strangers who killed a mother and her four-year-old daughter as they raced their high-performance cars along a city centre road have been jailed for 16 and 12 years respectively.

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Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her daughter, Lena Czepczor, were walking to the girl’s nursery in Leeds when they were hit by a white Audi TT on the A61 Scott Hall Road on January 16 2023. The driver of the Audi, Hardeep Bhachu, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Jasskamal Riyat, who was driving a black BMW 135i closely behind, denied racing but was found guilty of the same offences at a trial earlier this year. At Leeds Crown Court on Monday, Judge Ray Singh jailed Bhachu for 12 years and Riyat for 16 years. Read more: Around 36,000 remain without power across UK as flooding continues following Storm Boelo Read more: Consultant doctors in England to stage two-day walkout next month over pay

Justyna Hulboj and her daughter Lena Czepczor. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Press Association

The judge told the pair: “A road is not a racetrack. A powerful car is not an invitation to test its limits on a public road. “The consequences of competitive driving at extreme speed can be, and in this case were, irreversible. “Two people died. “One of them was a 27-year-old mother, the other was her four-year-old daughter. “They had done nothing wrong; they were simply walking to school.” Judge Singh said: “Two families must now live with a loss that can never be undone. “Justyna and Lena should have gone to school that morning. “They should have returned home. “They should have continued with their lives. “Instead, their lives ended on a pavement because two drivers chose to drive in a manner which placed speed and competition above the safety of everyone around them. “Nothing this court can do can restore those lives.”

Judge Singh described how Bhachu and Riyat’s vehicles came alongside each other at traffic lights in the morning rush hour traffic, shortly after the roundabout at Stainbeck Lane and Scott Hall Road on the A61. He said that from this point they accelerated aggressively and drove at excessive speeds, telling the court they were clearly racing. When the two drivers stopped at another red light, a conversation between them was captured on the Audi’s dashcam in which they discussed the performance and horsepower of their respective vehicles, the judge said. They then travelled in convoy, weaving around the traffic and stopping only at red lights. At the final traffic lights before the collision, the judge said, Riyat used his mobile telephone to film Bhachu before both vehicles accelerated away. Judge Singh said that, about 65m before the collision, the Audi was travelling at about 89mph, in an urban environment where the 40mph speed limit was transitioning to 30mph.