A powerful glacial collapse with a magnitude of 5.2 caused the terrifying floods which swept through towns on the Tibet-Nepal border

By Georgia Bell

A collapsed glacier is suspected to be the cause of the flash flood on the Nepal-Tibet border, which has killed at least 270 people.

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The devastating floods on the Nepal/Tibet border have killed at least 270 people. Picture: Getty

The floods and a "wall of mud" caused rivers to swell their banks and spread thick mud across populated areas, burying houses and creating difficult conditions for rescuers. According to the tourism board, 579 travellers are missing from the affected area, including 466 foreign nationals. Dozens of Brits are thought to be among the dead and missing. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority in Nepal said on Thursday morning that 165 bodies had been recovered following flooding in the Rasuwa region, which borders China’s autonomous region of Tibet. CCTV captured the terrifying moment when floods swept through a port in China's Tibet region, before later causing massive havoc in Nepal.

Alpine Eco Trek, which offers guided tours and expeditions in Nepal, confirmed that 12 British nationals on its tour across the Nepal-Tibet border were missing on Wednesday. Ram Kumar Adhikari, the manager of Alpine Eco Trek, said two Irish nationals and four South African nationals on the excursion are also believed to be missing.

This is seriously scary. CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal’s Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal. Can’t even imagine someone surviving this. Prayers for everyone affected. 🙏 https://t.co/o805P8KGSu pic.twitter.com/31QzZ64aBD — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026

Videos posted on social media showed huge flood waters surging through valleys as people screamed in terror, with bridges being washed away. Other videos showed people desperately fleeing uphill to escape the surging muddy flood waters. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 5.2 seismic event occurred near the border between Nepal and China on Wednesday at 8.37am local time. It added that a “glacial collapse and debris flow” caused “subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream”.

Mr Kumar Adhikari, from the affected area, said there was “not much info to share at the moment, but yes we have 12 British citizens (supposed) to make entry this morning”. The age of the missing British citizens ranges from 13 to 65, according to travel logs. The firm, which also leads tour groups up Mount Everest, confirmed four of its Nepalese tour guides – aged 38, 35, 45, and 29 – are missing as well. The Nepal Tourism Board said its staff and tourist police are “working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas”.

Local residents walk past houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods near Devighat, Bidur. Picture: Getty

The president of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management has said the flash floods which struck the Nepal-Tibet border were like a “tsunami from the sky” and villages have been “completely wiped out”. Bishal Nath Upreti said: “It’s a huge debris, and in fact, after the 2015 earthquake, this is one of the largest disasters that we have in Nepal. “That was an earthquake, and this is a kind of flood. We call it flood, but actually it’s a kind of a debris flow dam collapse.” He added: “It was such a huge amount of water. You can imagine it is 20 million cubic meters excess water on the river, and it was like a tsunami from the sky. “It’s such a huge debris, and everything on the way was completely washed out. Villages and villages along the almost 40 to 50 kilometres were completely wiped out.”

People walk past damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal. Picture: Alamy

Mud covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Picture: Reuters

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Government will do “everything we can” to support British nationals in Nepal following the floods. In a statement, Mr Burnham said: “These scenes emerging from along the Nepal-China border are devastating. “My thoughts are with all those affected, including the families and loved ones of British nationals missing in this tragedy. “We will do everything we can to support British nationals impacted in the region and are in touch with the relevant authorities to offer support. “I urge British nationals in the region to follow guidance from the local authorities and follow our travel advice.”

Tour operator Alpine Eco Trek said a 13-year-old girl was among the missing British nationals. Picture: Alamy