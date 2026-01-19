Railway operator ADIF said the 6189 service, travelling between Malaga and Madrid, had derailed at Adamuz station, near Cordoba, at 7.40pm on Sunday evening. Picture: Reuters

By Jacob Paul

At least 39 people have died and 170 more have been injured in Spain following a high-speed train collision involving two services, resulting in a partial derailment.

Railway operator ADIF said the 6189 service, travelling between Malaga and Madrid, had derailed at Adamuz station, near Cordoba, at 6.40pm on Sunday evening. The train, which was carrying 317 passengers, left the tracks and ended up on an adjacent line, where it smashed into a passing service bound for Huelva. Spain's emergency services said on Monday morning at least 39 people have been confirmed dead, with a further 75 hospitalised. 15 of those taken to hospital are in serious condition, four of whom are children, said Juanma Moreno, chief of Andalucia's regional government. It is believed 170 people have been left injured in total. Earlier, the Spanish interior ministry said the death toll had climbed to 21. Read more: Eight killed as series of avalanches hit Austrian mountains Read more: Ceasefire agreed in Syria as Kurdish forces fold into state control

The train, which was carrying 317 passengers, left the tracks and invaded the adjacent one. Picture: Reuters

The impact caused the first two units of the Huelva train to overturn, Spain's transport minister Oscar Puente said. Mr Puente could not confirm the number of victims, but said the situation was "very serious". It is not currently known how many people remain trapped, but images show rescue teams working in the dark to help passengers escape the wreckage. Carriages can be seen lying on their side, while evacuated passengers sit beside the tracks. Journalist Salvador Jiménez of Radio Nacional de España (RNE), who was on the train at the time, said the derailment felt "like an earthquake". He added that at least one of the derailed carriages "had completely overturned" and had broken windows. Another passenger said the train began 'shaking a lot' around 10 minutes after it departed the previous station before it derailed from car six backwards. Iyro, the operator responsible for the derailed high-speed train heading to Madrid, confirmed on X that an accident had occurred on its service and said many of the passengers were able to walk away on their own after the incident. "The service had departed from Málaga at 18:40 and, at the time of the incident, approximately 300 people were on board," said the statement. "Iryo deeply regrets what has happened and has activated all emergency protocols."

The impact caused the first two units of the Huelva train to overturn, Spain's transport minister Oscar Puente said. Picture: X