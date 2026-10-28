At least 39 people killed after two high-speed trains collide in Spain
Two carriages reportedly left the tracks and fell down an embankment
At least 39 people have been killed after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, with dozens more injured.
Listen to this article
The crash happened shortly after 9am local time near Los Yebenes and Urda, in Toledo province.
Spain’s rail operator Adif said services on the Madrid–Andalusia high-speed route have been suspended following a rear-end collision.
The collision occured between an AVE service travelling from Madrid to Seville and an Iryo train.
The Iryo train was carrying 147 people, while the AVE train was carrying 297 passengers.
"This morning, our train 6076, travelling from Madrid to Seville, was involved in an accident near Urda, at kilometre point 118," Iryo said.
"Iryo has activated all emergency protocols and is working closely with the relevant authorities to manage the situation."
Two carriages are said to have derailed and fallen down an embankment.
Emergency crews are at the scene, while a sports hall in Urda is being prepared to receive injured passengers.
Read more: Disabled woman, 87, dies in hospital after her eviction from Madrid home sparked mass protests across Spain
Read more: Bus and train collide on French side of Channel Tunnel leaving 19 injured
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was “shocked” by the serious accident and offered his “affection, solidarity and support” to the victims.
"I remain in constant contact with the minister of transport and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha," he added.
"Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations."
The cause of the collision has not yet been confirmed.
It marks the second deadly high-speed train crash in Spain this year.
At least 45 people were killed and 170 more were injured when two trains derailed in southern Spain on 18 January.
Calls for Spain's transport minister, Oscar Puente, to resign have already commenced in light of the apparent frequency of fatal collisions.
The crash has brought disruption to Spain's railway services, with warnings of delays and disruption shown at stations across Madrid.
All services departing from Madrid's Atocha rail station heading to Spain's southern high-speed rail corridor have been cancelled, Iryo said.
"At this time, there is no estimate for when service will be restored.
"We will continue to provide updates through our usual communication channels."
This is a breaking news story.