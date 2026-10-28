Two carriages reportedly left the tracks and fell down an embankment

Pictures from the scene show a carriage down an embankment. Picture: Social Media

By Georgia Rowe

At least 39 people have been killed after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, with dozens more injured.

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The crash happened shortly after 9am local time near Los Yebenes and Urda, in Toledo province. Spain’s rail operator Adif said services on the Madrid–Andalusia high-speed route have been suspended following a rear-end collision. The collision occured between an AVE service travelling from Madrid to Seville and an Iryo train. The Iryo train was carrying 147 people, while the AVE train was carrying 297 passengers. "This morning, our train 6076, travelling from Madrid to Seville, was involved in an accident near Urda, at kilometre point 118," Iryo said. "Iryo has activated all emergency protocols and is working closely with the relevant authorities to manage the situation."

One of the trains involved in the accident. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was “shocked” by the serious accident and offered his “affection, solidarity and support” to the victims. "I remain in constant contact with the minister of transport and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha," he added. "Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations." The cause of the collision has not yet been confirmed.

Emergency services attend to the victims at the scene of a collision between two trains in Urda, Spain. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

It marks the second deadly high-speed train crash in Spain this year. At least 45 people were killed and 170 more were injured when two trains derailed in southern Spain on 18 January.

The incident has forced the suspension of services on the Madrid–Andalusia high-speed line. Picture: Getty Images