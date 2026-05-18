A new specialist law enforcement unit will target criminal gangs operating from so-called dodgy shops on high streets across the country, the Government has announced. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A new specialist law enforcement unit will target criminal gangs operating from so-called dodgy shops on high streets across the country, the Government has announced.

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The £20 million-backed National Crime Agency cell is tasked with co-ordinating a national response, and a unit overseen by security minister Dan Jarvis will be responsible for coming up with solutions. The Home Office said 75 new police officers will be recruited across the country who will be dedicated to tackling high street gangs. As many as half of convenience stores and vape retailers in some areas are estimated to have links with organised crime, according to Trading Standards. Read More: Britain’s shop workers are being driven out by abuse, violence and crime on the high street Read More: Bogus barbers, vape stores and sweet shops targeted in £1.5million immigration crackdown

Trading Standards has warned that this, coupled with reduced resources for other key enforcement agencies including police, had coincided with the rapid spread of dodgy shops across the UK. Picture: Getty

Similarly, up to a third of American candy stores and one in four fast-food takeaways in specific areas are suspected of being a front for criminal activity. It comes as a BBC investigation revealed people smugglers are directing migrants to pay for illegal Channel crossings using a network of UK-registered businesses including high street shops. The budgets of Local Authority Trading Standards’ services have been cut by up to 50% over the last decade, and staffing stripped. Trading Standards has warned that this, coupled with reduced resources for other key enforcement agencies including police, had coincided with the rapid spread of dodgy shops across the UK.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Criminal gangs have exploited our high streets to launder their dirty money and undercut honest businesses.". Picture: Getty